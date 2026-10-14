Falcons Could Be Facing Bears Down Two Prominent Starters

The Atlanta Falcons failed to capitalize on an undermanned Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, but they may get another chance in Week 6 as the Chicago Bears come to town. One week after dropping an overtime home game to a Lamar Jackson- and Trey Hendrickson-less Ravens squad, the Bears could come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium missing two prominent players.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is suffering from a lingering hamstring injury that has held him out of the Bears’ last three games, while defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended by the NFL for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The defender has totaled seven tackles, four quarterback hits, and two sacks over the Bears’ first five weeks of the season, but the former Pro Bowl pass rusher led the team with 10 sacks last season. He has missed just one game over his last four seasons, but this suspension comes at a bad time for the Bears.

Sweat’s suspension comes days after the Bears lost defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with a quad injury. His game status for Sunday is unknown, but he is second among Chicago defenders in sacks (three) and ranks third in tackles for loss (three).

The Bears, 3-2, are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, surrendering 31 points and 428 total yards to the Packers. If Michael Penix Jr. is ready to play, the Falcons will look to find some similar success.

Williams, meanwhile, could return this week. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Sunday that his quarterback is “close” to being available. He returned to practice last Friday but was limited and inactive Sunday.

With Williams out, the Bears turned to backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. The pair of reserves went 2-1, throwing for 762 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, but struggled against Green Bay in Week 5.

Bagent couldn't push the ball downfield, going 2-for-8 for 24 yards and two interceptions on throws of more than five air yards, and was benched for Keenum, who finished with 108 yards and an interception in relief.

The Falcons’ defense faltered down the stretch against a backup quarterback on Sunday. Tyler Huntley went 11-for-11 for 80 yards and two total touchdowns (one rushing) in the final two drives of the Ravens’ comeback effort, and Atlanta will look for redemption in Week 6.

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