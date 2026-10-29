Jessie Bates III Sends Strong Message on Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons have faced plenty of questions about their long-term future at quarterback, but All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III believes the organization already has its answer in Michael Penix Jr.

“You can sleep good at night when you got Michael Penix playing quarterback for you,” Bates said.

The veteran safety did not stop there, making it clear that his confidence in Penix extends beyond the quarterback’s physical ability.

“I really, truly believe that he’s a franchise quarterback,” Bates said.

Bates’ comments arrive as Penix continues to establish himself as Atlanta’s quarterback of the future. Although the Falcons invested a first-round pick in Penix in 2024 despite having just signed Kirk Cousins to a $100 million guaranteed contract, questions about the team’s long-term quarterback situation have persisted as Penix works to prove he can consistently lead a contender.

Atlanta’s decision to select Penix with the eighth overall pick surprised many observers because the team had signed Cousins to a lucrative contract just weeks earlier. The move immediately created questions about the organization’s plans at quarterback, particularly with Cousins expected to be the starter when the 2024 season began.

Penix took over the starting job with three games left in his rookie season, putting the spotlight on whether he could justify the organization’s significant investment and establish himself as Atlanta’s long-term answer.

Now, as the Falcons continue evaluating their future, Bates’ endorsement offers an encouraging sign of the confidence Penix has earned inside the locker room.

Through his first five starts of the 2026 season, Penix has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,157 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. He has posted a 109.1 passer rating, placing fourth in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least five starts.

Penix appreciated the endorsement, especially because of the respect he has for Bates and their relationship inside the locker room.

“It means a lot that a guy that’s been doing it at a high level in this league for a long time would have that belief in me and the offense as well as a collective,” Penix said.

The Falcons quarterback also talked about the relationship.

“It’s awesome to be able to hear that. That was my first time hearing that. But he’s my locker mate. I talk to him every day. We always try to pick each other’s brains. I love Jesse, man. That’s my guy,” Penix said.

That relationship is important as Penix continues navigating the expectations that come with being a first-round quarterback.

However, being viewed as the franchise quarterback requires more than draft position or support from teammates. Penix must continue demonstrating that he can stay healthy, make consistent decisions, and lead Atlanta to meaningful victories.

For his part, Penix is not interested in getting caught up in the speculation surrounding his future.

“Nah, I just want to win football games. All that stuff comes. You got to win, and when you win, some of the good things happen,” Penix said.

If Penix delivers consistent production and helps Atlanta compete for championships, many of the questions surrounding the quarterback position will quickly disappear.

Until then, the conversation about whether he is the Falcons’ long-term answer will continue.

Now Penix must turn that belief into sustained success and give the Falcons the winning quarterback they envisioned when they selected him.

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