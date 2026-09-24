Falcons vs. Packers Predictions from FalconsSI Staff, It's a Split Decision

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Green Bay on Thursday night to face the Packers in a primetime matchup between two teams looking to gain momentum early in the 2026 season. Atlanta enters the game at 0-2, while Green Bay is coming off an overtime victory over the New York Jets.

The biggest storyline heading into the game is the return of Michael Penix Jr. to the Falcons starting lineup. Penix has not played in nearly a calendar year and will make his return against the Packers. His return also puts Atlanta’s top offensive weapons back in focus, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr.

Green Bay will counter with quarterback Jordan Love and a passing attack featuring Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden. The Packers will also be without key offensive line starter Zach Bako Bewele, while the Falcons will be without A.J. Terrell Jr.

The FalconsSI staff has a perfect record through two weeks, but something's got to give in Week 3 with a 3-2 split decision.

Michael Penix Jr. should provide a spark for the Atlanta Falcons offense, helping the unit find more rhythm and flow than it has shown through the first two weeks. Still, his first game back can come with some growing pains. Even with key offensive line starters out, the Green Bay Packers remain a formidable passing offense and should be able to make enough plays through the air. Expect a close game throughout, but Green Bay’s passing attack gives the Packers just enough to squeak out a victory.

Packers 24, Falcons 21

The Falcons will look better on offense on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, because, frankly, they couldn’t look any worse. Penix returning to the lineup should give the offensive line and running game a lift, because he can push the ball to the perimeter of the defense and not rely on screens and slants against 10 man fronts.

That said, no one should expect Penix to set the world on fire in his first game back in action. He averaged one touchdown pass per game last season and hasn’t seen a live defense in 10 months.

The Falcons defense has been good enough, considering the poor situations the offense has put them in, but they’ll still need to be close to perfect to win in Green Bay while Penix and the offense find themselves. And perfect, they are not.

Packers 30, Falcons 16

Jerry Jones (2-0), Falcons Podcast

There’s no better time for Michael Penix to completely change the narrative around him than on Thursday night.

The Packers are just not a very good team right now (neither are the Falcons, but I digress). Last week’s overtime win against the Jets was their first win since Micah Parsons tore his ACL in week 15 last year. Without him, this team has holes on the D-line and it highlights how weak their cornerback room is. I expect Penix to have time to throw, Bijan to have lanes to run through, and Drake London having a field day knowing he has a real quarterback throwing him the ball for the first time this year.

The Falcons'pass rush will be facing a Packers offensive line that was already struggling, and now they’re without their best lineman, Zach Bako-Bewele, who’s out for the season.

The Packers do have a top-10 quarterback in Jordan Love and a solid group of weapons (though banged up there as well). The Falcons will have a tough time slowing down Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Matthew Golden, especially without A.J. Terrell.

But ultimately, I think this will be a legacy game for Michael Penix that will help keep the Falcons' season from going up in smoke, at least for a few weeks.

Falcons 27, Packers 24

The Falcons really need this one. They dropped to 0-2 after suffering one of the worst losses in recent memory. Quarterback play was a nightmare over the first two weeks, but the return of Michael Penix Jr. should give this entire team a boost. If he can shake any rust off quickly, then this offense will be serviceable for the first time all season.

Defensively, I like this matchup for the Falcons. Atlanta’s defensive line has been an early success story, and it will match up with a struggling Packers offensive line. If they can generate some pressure, then a surprisingly leaky secondary (especially with the loss of A.J. Terrell Jr.) will have a better shot at defending a solid downfield passing attack.

I thought there would be a bounce-back effort last week, and a short week might be the best thing for this team. Can they create some positive momentum with a road win over a potential playoff team? We’ll see.

Packers 24, Falcons 17

After a tumultuous first two weeks, expect to see an inspired Falcons team that has done rather well in primetime NFL games. The Packers are beatable. The offense looked pretty inept against the Jets, and the Falcons’ defense isn’t a pushover, either. Atlanta will have a slight jolt as its quarterback controversy could finally rest when Michael Penix Jr. returns as the starter on Thursday.

Now, don’t get me wrong. The offense won’t be perfect. Penix hasn’t played in nearly a calendar year. But he does add the ability to push the ball downfield and get touches for the top playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. Chalk this one up as a win for the Dirty Birds as they get a mini bye before heading into a heated battle against the Saints.

Falcons 20, Packers 17

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