Falcons vs. Packers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 3

GREEN BAY – The Atlanta Falcons are heading north, desperate for the first win of the Kevin Stefanski era. Their Thursday night showdown with the Packers will be the first of three straight prime-time matchups for the struggling Falcons, but the short week could do them some good .

Week 2 was a nightmare for the Falcons. The Carolina Panthers blew them out in their home opener, turning them over five times and suffocating an already struggling offense. They remain the only team in the NFL not to reach the red zone, becoming the first team since 2008 to do so, and have an NFL-worst team passer rating of 38.2 through those two games.

But the Dirty Birds have their guy back.

The team announced on Monday that Michael Penix Jr. will return for Week 3 . Thursday will be his first appearance since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of last year, so he may need to shake off some rust, but his presence should be a shot in the arm for this offense and this team.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons will be tasked with slowing down a potent Packers’ passing attack. Jordan Love will be licking his chops while reviewing the Week 2 tape that Bryce Young put up – he diced the Falcons up to the turn of 23-of-36, 287 yards, and three touchdowns, including 8-of-11 on passes of 10+ yards for 197 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers also have some recent history on their side, having won each of their last 13 home openers (tied for the longest streak in NFL history with the 1976-88 Miami Dolphins). It will be a tough test for the Falcons, but here’s everything you need to know to watch their Week 3 matchup with the Packers.

Falcons vs. Packers: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 8.0 PPG (32nd), 262.0 YPG (29th), 123.5 Passing YPG (32nd), 138.5 Rushing YPG (7th), -0.47 in EPA/play (32nd)

Falcons Defense: 27.0 PPG Allowed (23rd), 302.0 YPG Allowed (12th), 239.0 Passing YPG Allowed (23rd), 63.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (1st), -0.13 in EPA/play Allowed (11th)

Packers Offense: 21.0 PPG (18th), 309.0 YPG (17th), 244.5 Passing YPG (9th), 64.5 Rushing YPG (32nd), -0.26 in EPA/play (30th)

Packers Defense: 28.0 PPG Allowed (24th), 262.0 YPG Allowed (5th), 175.0 Passing YPG Allowed (9th), 87.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (8th), -0.11 in EPA/play Allowed (12th)

Falcons vs. Packers: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Packers -5 (-108)

Falcons +5 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers -275

Falcons +220

Total

OVER/UNDER 43.0 (-110/-108)

Falcons vs. Packers: How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

How to Watch (Stream): Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (Sidelines)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Packers Record: 1-1

Falcons Record: 0-2

Falcons vs. Packers: Injury Report

Packers Injury Report

DT Anthony Campbell (ankle) – QUES

DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion) – QUES

OL Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) – OUT

G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) – OUT

DT Warren Brinson (calf) – OUT

WR Jayden Reed (neck) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

CB Billy Bowman (Achilles) – QUES

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – OUT

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com