Falcons' Week 2 Snap Counts Reveal Problems on Both Sides of the Ball

The Atlanta Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers was a complete team failure, and the Week 2 snap counts help illustrate why Atlanta is now 0-2 heading into Week 3.

The Falcons struggled to generate offense while their defense spent much of the afternoon trying to contain a Carolina offense that produced 340 total yards. Atlanta finished with 286 yards and failed to reach the red zone for the second consecutive game.

Kyle Pitts' Limited Usage Stands Out

Perhaps the most surprising number on the offensive side is Kyle Pitts' workload.

Pitts played only 26 of 69 offensive snaps, or 38 percent, despite being one of Atlanta's most talented offensive weapons. He finished with just one catch for 15 yards on three targets.

That means Pitts has only one reception for 15 yards through two games after recording 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Pitts actually played fewer snaps than Charlie Woerner, who had 33, and Austin Hooper, who had 30.

That usage will naturally raise questions about how Atlanta plans to utilize Pitts moving forward. His limited opportunities are particularly notable for an offense that has struggled to sustain drives and create explosive plays.

The rest of the offense featured plenty of rotation. Jahan Dotson led the receivers with 52 snaps, while Drake London played 43 and Chris Blair played 34. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. also split the workload relatively evenly, playing 35 and 33 snaps respectively.

The offensive line provided the most consistency. Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron and Ryan Neuzil each played all 69 snaps, while Chris Lindstrom played 59.

Quarterback instability, however, remained a major issue. Cooper Rush played 40 snaps and finished 10 of 17 for 86 yards and two interceptions. Jack Strand played 29 snaps, completing 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards with an interception.

Defensive Rotation Was Extensive

Atlanta's defense also featured significant rotation.

Mike Hughes played every defensive snap, while Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III were nearly full-time players at 95 and 94 percent, respectively. C.J. Henderson played 91 percent.

The defensive front was much more rotational. Cameron Thomas played 39 snaps, while Maason Smith and Gervon Dexter each played 37. Za'Darius Smith played 28, while Harold Perkins Jr. and LaCale London each played 26.

The secondary was especially interesting.

Avieon Terrell played 26 snaps, Sydney Brown played 18 and A.J. Terrell played only six snaps, or 9 percent. DeMarcco Hellams and Christian Harris each played four.

That rotation will be worth monitoring, particularly as Atlanta tries to establish more consistency in its defensive backfield.

What It Means for Atlanta

The snap counts paint a picture of a team still searching for stability.

Atlanta has established some consistency along the offensive line and with its top defensive backs, but there are significant questions elsewhere. The quarterback situation remains unsettled, the offense is rotating heavily at several positions and one of its biggest offensive weapons is playing less than 40 percent of the snaps.

For a team sitting at 0-2, those issues cannot remain unresolved for long.

The Falcons need to find ways to get more production from their personnel, and Pitts' 38 percent snap rate is one of the clearest areas to watch heading into Week 3.

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