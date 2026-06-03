Falcons Zachariah Branch Receives Major Update In Pre-Draft Arrest

ATHENS – Former Georgia Bulldogs and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch received positive news stemming from a pre-draft arrest in downtown Athens. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the rookie had the charges dismissed after evidence, which included video of the alleged incident, was reviewed by Georgia state prosecutors.

“Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested,” Branch’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN in a statment. “We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch's excellent reputation and good name [are] restored.”

Branch was arrested at 1:30 a.m. ET on April 19 for allegedly not complying with a police officer’s verbal commands. He did not move when asked and “smirked” at the officer. He was charged with a pair of misdemeanors for obstructing public sidewalks/streets-prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was later released on a $39 bail.

The Falcons, who selected Branch in the third round of April’s NFL Draft, confirmed afterward that the arrest did nothing to dissuade them from bringing him to Atlanta. The coaching staff and front office personnel spent a lot of time with Branch, with visits to Athens for his pro day and a trip to Flowery Branch for a top-30 visit.

“When you sit across from him, you understand what he’s about,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s passionate about this game. He loves this game. Coaches appreciate those types of guys who bring the juice every single day.”

Branch said he did not feel that the arrest had anything to do with his moderate slide to the Falcons in the third round.

“If you look at what transpired, you’ll understand why I wasn’t anxious,” Branch explained after the Draft. “None of the teams were concerned. They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold. I think that was pretty much self-explanatory.”

Branch recorded 81 catches (a Georgia record) for 811 yards and six touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season after transferring from USC, where he spent his first two seasons. The rookie is in the midst of the Falcons’ organized team activities at Flowery Branch, and he will be expected to play a sizeable role for his new team this season.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!