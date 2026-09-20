Former Eagles 3rd-Round Pick Finding New Life with Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. — Sydney Brown spent the first three seasons of his NFL career learning what it took to succeed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, after helping Philadelphia win a Super Bowl, the defensive back is starting over with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown has quickly embraced the transition.

After arriving in Atlanta this offseason via trade, Brown had to learn a new defensive system, adjust to a new locker room, and compete for a role in a talented secondary. Rather than focusing on where he will line up, Brown has made it clear that his priority is finding whatever way he can help the Falcons.

“Whatever our defense needs to win games, you know what I mean? That’s what I kind of embrace,” Brown said. “I just embrace whatever it is that comes at me.”

That mentality is exactly what the Falcons envisioned when they brought Brown to Atlanta

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gave his thoughts on what he sees in Brown’s game.

“He has DB movement, but he’s got kind of size, strength, physicality of a linebacker.”

That approach immediately showed up on the field.

Brown made an impact in his first game with Atlanta, recording four tackles and recovering a fumble while being used in different areas of the defense. He has taken reps at safety and in the slot, giving the Falcons a defensive back they can move around depending on the matchup.

“If it’s that nickel, if it’s that safety, I kind of just embrace what my role is,” Brown said.

For Brown, the transition from Philadelphia is about more than learning another playbook. He is entering an organization where he has to establish himself all over again.

“I’m still just trying to earn my stripes for this organization,” Brown said.

Brown understands what it takes to be part of a championship team after his time in Philadelphia, but he is not relying on that experience to define his place in Atlanta.

“I just want to earn trust and respect every single time I touch that field and every time I’m in the meeting room and stuff,” Brown said.

That process has been helped by the competition inside Atlanta's secondary.

Brown pointed to Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Demarco Hellams and the rest of the defensive backs room as players who have helped him adjust to the Falcons' system.

“We got a really talented room,” Brown said. “I think there’s guys that can be playing in a lot of other places.”

Rather than seeing that competition as something that could limit his opportunities, Brown has embraced it as part of his development.

“It’s been fun to be in a really competitive room,” Brown said. “Guys like Jesse and X and Marco and everyone else in the secondary have really helped me develop myself in the system.”

The adjustment is another chapter in a career built around adapting to change.

Brown grew up in London, Ontario, before moving to Florida with his twin brother, Chase, to pursue football opportunities. The brothers eventually played together at Illinois, where Sydney established himself as one of the program's most productive defensive backs.

Philadelphia selected Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His time with the Eagles included adversity, including a season-ending knee injury as a rookie, before he returned and eventually became part of a Super Bowl-winning team.

Now he is trying to bring what he learned in Philadelphia to Atlanta without expecting the Falcons to simply recreate what he experienced with the Eagles.

“We’ve got everybody in this building to kind of continue that culture that there was in Philly,” Brown said. “I don’t expect anything less than what the expectation was there. I think we got a lot of good players and I think we got the talent to do whatever we put our minds to for real,” Brown said.

Chase Brown, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has remained one of Sydney's closest sources of motivation throughout their football careers. The brothers have continued to communicate regularly despite playing for different teams.

Later this season, the twins will have an opportunity to meet up in Spain when the Falcons and Bengals play in the NFL's Madrid game.

For Sydney, it will provide another unique moment in a season already filled with change.

“It would be cool to break into the film and see what he’s doing,” Brown said. “But I’m excited for it. I really respect everything that he’s doing, and he’s earned it, just by the way that he works in the offseason,” Brown said.

Eventually, the brothers will have another opportunity to share the field when Atlanta faces Cincinnati.

“It would be cool to break into the film and see what he’s doing,” Brown said. “But I’m excited for it.”

For now, though, Brown's attention is on proving himself in Atlanta.

He has already made an impression in his first game, but the bigger challenge is establishing himself over the course of the season.

Whether the Falcons need him at safety, in the slot, or somewhere else in the secondary, Brown is prepared to adapt.

He arrived in Atlanta with a Super Bowl ring and years of NFL experience.

But he is approaching this opportunity like he still has something to prove.

“That’s all I’m focused on,” Brown said, “is just carving out and just being a real factor on this team to just continue to help this team win games.”

And for Brown, that starts with embracing whatever comes next.

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