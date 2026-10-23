Former Falcons Defender Could Join 49ers Ahead of Week 7 Matchup

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice is exploring his next opportunity after visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, less than a week after appearing on Atlanta's active roster.

The 49ers hosted Trice for a visit after the Falcons released him on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The former third-round pick is looking for a new home after finally making his NFL regular-season debut in 2026, following some injury-plagued seasons in Atlanta.

San Francisco's defensive staff includes former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, now the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Although Morris coached Atlanta in 2024 and 2025, Trice never played under him in a regular-season game. He spent his first two NFL seasons sidelined by injuries while Morris led the Falcons.

Atlanta selected Trice with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington, hoping he could develop into a productive pass rusher. However, his professional career got off to a difficult start when he tore his ACL during his first preseason game as a rookie.

Trice missed the entire 2024 season before suffering another setback with the same knee during the 2025 campaign. Those injuries kept him out of the regular season during his first two years with the organization.

The 25-year-old entered training camp healthy in 2026, but failed to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. After clearing waivers, he returned to the Falcons' practice squad in early September.

Atlanta gave Trice three weeks of practice squad elevations to prove himself. His Week 3 performance against the Green Bay Packers stood out, as he recorded four quarterback hurries while helping Atlanta's defensive front generate pressure.

The Falcons eventually signed Trice to their active roster on Oct. 17 after using all three of his standard practice squad elevations. However, his time back on the 53-man roster was brief, as Atlanta released him three days later.

Trice appeared in four games for Atlanta this season, recording two total tackles and one pass defended, according to the Falcons' official release announcement and NFL statistics. He also showed flashes as a pass rusher, particularly with his four quarterback hurries against Green Bay.

For San Francisco, the visit offers a chance to evaluate a young defender who has faced significant adversity but is finally getting meaningful NFL playing time. His experience working along the defensive front could give the 49ers another option as they assess their depth at linebacker and edge defender.

Morris' presence adds an interesting connection between Trice's former team and his potential next destination, even without a previous on-field relationship between the two.

Trice has yet to establish himself as a consistent NFL contributor, but his healthy return in 2026 gave him his first chance to show the ability that earned him a third-round selection. Whether that opportunity continues in San Francisco remains to be seen.

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