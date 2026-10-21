Terry McLaurin Tore His Patellar Tendon. How Have Other NFL Players Fared After the Injury?

The Commanders will be without their top offensive weapon for the remainder of the 2026 season after receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a torn patellar tendon in their 23–17 loss to the 49ers on Monday.

“I’m gutted for him,” coach Dan Quinn said of the injury on Tuesday. “A captain. One of our real leaders. We’re all here to support him, but that was certainly tough news.”

The loss of McLaurin feels particularly somber since he had been excited for the start of 2026 after missing time with quad, core muscle and groin injuries last season . McLaurin has been a captain and pillar for the franchise since he was drafted in 2019, recording five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite playing with 10 different starting quarterbacks and for losing teams over his first five years. The Commanders finally drafted a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels in 2024, and Washington got a taste of what the duo could achieve together when they advanced to the NFC title game that season. Since that 2024 campaign ended, they’ve each struggled to remain on the field consistently, and McLaurin is now out for the remainder of the year.

As McLaurin faces surgery and a long road to recovery, here’s a look at how other players have performed after tearing their patellar tendon and where the Commanders can turn in the meantime.

How have other players fared after a torn patellar tendon?

Historically, a torn patellar tendon has been a tough injury to come back from. Former All-Pro linebacker Jerod Mayo sustained a torn patellar tendon in 2014. He returned for the entire 2015 season, but started only eight of those games before he was placed on injured reserve during the playoffs. Mayo retired after the 2015 campaign. Former Giants Pro Bowl receiver Victor Cruz also tore his patellar tendon during the 2014 season. He aggravated his calf and was unable to play in 2015. He managed to return for the 2016 season, recording 586 yards and a touchdown. The Giants released him after the season, and while he signed with the Bears in 2017, they released him before the start of the year. He officially retired in 2018.

Other players have fared better after a torn patellar tendon. Cornerback Morris Claiborne also went down with a torn patellar tendon in 2014. He returned in 2015, and while he missed some time due to hamstring and groin injuries in 2015 and ’16, he became a regular starter for the Cowboys and Jets through the 2018 season.

There aren’t a ton of examples of receivers of McLaurin’s caliber sustaining a torn patellar tendon and then returning to form. Tight end Jimmy Graham, however, did have a solid year after returning from a torn patellar tendon he sustained in 2015 at 29. The following season, he recorded 982 yards and six touchdowns. In 2017, he notched double-digit touchdowns for the fourth time in his career. Overall, he played seven seasons in the NFL after the injury.

More recently, several offensive linemen—including Rashawn Slater, Ozzy Trapilo and Ickey Ekwonu—tore their patellar tendons. Slater, who sustained the injury before the 2025 season, came back for the start of 2026, but sustained an ankle injury that has sidelined him again. Trapilo returned for his first game of the season this past Sunday, while Ekwonu is still rehabbing from the injury.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Nakobe Dean has had some recent success in his return from a torn patellar tendon. Dean sustained the injury during the Eagles’ wild-card win over the Packers in the 2024 playoffs. He returned midway through the 2025 season, tallying 55 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Raiders in free agency this offseason, and has already been a playmaker for them with 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Dean, 25, is notably younger than McLaurin, who will turn 32 early next season.

A return is certainly possible for McLaurin, the question will of course be what kind of player can he still be at his age after such an injury.

Where the Commanders should turn with McLaurin sidelined

At 1-4-1, it doesn’t necessarily make sense for the Commanders to become “buyers” and add another receiver before the deadline, like other receiver-needy teams might do . With it still possible for the Commanders to contend in a weak NFC East, however, they could prioritize keeping the receivers they have, such as Stefon Diggs, who had recently emerged as a trade candidate . Aside from still trying to win the division, the Commanders have a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who needs reliable receivers as he continues to develop as a player.

Outside of keeping Diggs, the Commanders should look to funnel more targets to third-round rookie Antonio Williams, who has done a good job when targeted. Williams, of course, is not going to replace McLaurin, but could take on an expanded role in the offense. He has 18 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown on the season, and has gotten open but not been targeted on a number of other plays.

Watching Jayden Daniels tape back.



I'm only seven throws in. So far he's been clinically good. Made the right read and was accurate on almost every throw. But on this short toss to Bates he misses a wide open Antonio Williams for a 21-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/PRWQMQbSSo — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) October 20, 2026

The Commanders also have a solid cast of skill-position players in Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and tight end Chig Okonkwo. Despite being unable to haul in a potential game-winning touchdown on Monday, Burks recorded four receptions for 66 yards against the 49ers, both his highest marks since joining the Commanders. Okonkwo was also productive against San Francisco, notching seven catches for 69 yards. While Brown has yet to get going for Washington this season, he did previously come up clutch for the Commanders during their 2024 postseason run.

When the offseason rolls around, it will be important for the Commanders to prioritize adding more at receiver since Diggs is only on a one-year deal and McLaurin will be turning 32 and coming off a major injury.