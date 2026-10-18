Former Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Issues Warning to Chicago Bears Teammates

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett may have only spent one season as a teammate with running back Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, but it doesn't take long for the All-Pro to make an impression.

Jarrett returns to Atlanta for the first time as a Chicago Bears player on Sunday, and his unit is tasked with trying to stop one of the best players in the NFL. The Bears have the 23rd-ranked EPA against the run, according to Sumer Sports, and Robinson and the Falcons represent by far their biggest challenge of the season.

"It's going to take everybody doing what we need to do," Jarrett said this week about slowing down Robinson. "Attacking the line of scrimmage. Not playing passively. Not playing selfishly. It takes a whole unit to attempt to slow down a special play like Bijan.

"God-given ability to see, to burst, to separate, contact balance; this is a really special player, special person. He knows he's the bloodline of that organization. We've got a heck of a challenge ahead of us."

The Bears have only allowed one 100-yard rusher this season; the Vikings' Aaron Jones went for 105 in Week 2. What Chicago has been good at is getting early leads and forcing teams to abandon the run.

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley had 82 yards, but he only had 15 carries as the Bears built a 20-7 lead in the third quarter. Braelon Allen of the Jets had only 14 carries as the Jets fell behind by two scores early in the third.

The Falcons' defense will need to keep the Bears off the field and slow down their No. 1 rushing offense. The easiest way to slow down Robinson is to keep him on the sidelines.

One of the main players tasked with stopping the Bears' rushing attack is defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. Dexter signed a lucrative contract extension with the Falcons after being traded to Atlanta from Chicago.

Jarrett spent last season with Dexter and the Bears and got to know the young lineman well.

"I talked to Gervon when he signed his extension," admitted Jarrett. "I was super happy for him, happy for his family, loved my time here with him, and excited for him. Another young player that's gonna continue to get better. Got a fresh start in Atlanta, so I couldn't be happier for him."

Jarrett will have a lot of familiar faces on the opposite sideline and in the stands on Sunday, but he's all business when it comes time to strap on the helmet.

"I know those people down there, great people, so I'm excited for him, but as far as talking every day, we're both getting ready for an opponent every week, so we ain't breaking bread, talking every day," Jarrett said with a grin.

With kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there will be plenty of time for Jarrett to make the rounds when the game is over.

"Like I said, I love him as a man, as former teammate, and as for his future, I'm excited for him. He's doing what he's doing. He's looked like he's having fun doing his thing and, personally, I'm happy for him," Jarrett said.

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