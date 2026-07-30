Former Falcons WR Casey Washington Finds New Home With Division Rival

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington has reportedly found a new team with a division rival. According to several different reports from NFL insiders, the Carolina Panthers signed the former player and added them to their 90-man training camp roster.

Washington, who was released by the Falcons earlier this offseason, is looking to hit the reset button on what has been a disappointing start to his NFL career. The Falcons opted to part ways with him after two seasons, signing wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.

The wide receiver was a sixth-round pick for the Falcons in 2024, but he failed to make an impact. In year one, Washington appeared in eight games after being elevated from the practice squad, with most of his work coming in a special teams role. Last summer, he showed some positive flashes during training camp and landed on the initial 53-man roster, eventually pushing for a starting role by the time they reached Week 1.

Unfortunately, he ran into some injury issues early in the season. By midseason, Washington was a healthy scratch, despite being on a team with glaring depth concerns at wide receiver after injuries to Drake London and Darnell Mooney and the release of Ray-Ray McCloud. Washington wrapped the year with only six catches for 94 yards.

Over his entire tenure with the Falcons, Washington played in just 15 games (two starts), recording seven catches for 108 yards.

Washington had a five-year college career at the University of Illinois. Over 55 games with the Fighting Illini, he accounted for 122 receptions for 1,508 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons saw enough potential in him to add him in the draft, but that never came to fruition.

As for the Panthers, they are looking to add some wide receiver depth after losing former third-round pick Chris Brazzell to a torn LCL in his knee. Brazzell was carted off the field on Wednesday, and Carolina had added Washington by midday.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers placed wide receiver and special teams contributor Dan Chisena on injured reserve.

Now, Washington will look to reset his career with the Falcons' division rival, while the Falcons look to recalibrate after a tumultuous first day of training camp of their own.

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