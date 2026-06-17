Falcons Release Former Draft Pick Amid Flurry of Moves

FLOWERY BRANCH -- As the Atlanta Falcons stare down the dead period between the end of mandatory minicamp and training camp, the franchise has been exceedingly busy. Earlier on Wednesday, they reportedly added three standout UFL players to both the offense and the defense.

Of the additions, the Falcons confirmed that they signed defensive end Keshawn Banks, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell, and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. in a press release on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, those additions created a surplus of players on their roster, meaning some players would need to be released. In corresponding moves, the Falcons released defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, defensive end CJ Nunnally IV, and wide receiver Casey Washington.

Washington is easily the most surprising of the moves. He was a sixth-round pick in 2024 from the previous regime. The wide receiver did not make an impact in year one, appearing in eight games, mostly in a special teams role. Last summer, Washington showed some flashes during training camp, landing on the initial 53-man roster and breaking camp pushing for a starting-caliber role on the team.

Unfortunately, Washington ran into injury issues in the early portions of the season. By midseason, the wide receiver was a healthy scratch most weeks on a team with glaring depth concerns at the position after injuries ravaged the corps.

He finishes his Falcons career having played in 15 games (two starts), recording seven catches for 108 yards.

Garcia was added late in the 2025 season as a depth piece for the defensive line. At 6-foot-5, 302 pounds, he provided some important girth in the middle of the defense. He appeared in three games down the stretch of the year, recording five tackles. The Falcons placed a tender on him over the offseason, but will now part ways.

Nunnally is the newcomer of this group, having joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue after the 2026 NFL Draft in April. A native of Douglasville, the defensive end started 10 games last season for the Boilermakers, recording 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Falcons are set to start their time away from the team. Fans will get their next look at the 2026 edition of this franchise during training camp in July. More information on that event, and when fans will be able to attend, can be found here.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!