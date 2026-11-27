LaCale London has taken an unconventional path to becoming an important part of the Atlanta Falcons' defensive front, but his development this season is beginning to pay significant dividends.

After spending time as a journeyman and even making a stop in the XFL, London has emerged as one of Atlanta's most effective run defenders, earning praise from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons have watched London take considerable strides since the coaching staff arrived, with his physical development, improved conditioning and understanding of the defensive system helping him become a more consistent contributor.

"From the time that I got here to today, I really believe it's been an effort of himself because no one can tell me he's not playing the best football of his life right now," Ulbrich said. "Because he is, in my opinion."

London's journey to this point has not been conventional. After working to establish himself in professional football, including an opportunity with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL, he has found a home in Atlanta's defensive system.

"I think this system allows, for one, some guys that aren't necessarily the 350-pound D-lineman to have a little bit more success because we give you the ability to get off," Ulbrich explained.

That ability has helped London become a difficult matchup for opposing offensive lines.

"He's a guy that demands more double teams than any insider that we have. And he wins more of those than he loses, which is saying something in this league," Ulbrich said.

Defensive line coach Nate Ollie has also played an important role in London's transformation. When the coaching staff first evaluated him, London was viewed as an interesting nose tackle. Ollie eventually gave him the nickname "Twitch," recognizing an explosiveness that isn't always associated with interior defensive linemen.

The nickname became part of London's identity, and Ulbrich believes embracing it helped unlock another level of his game.

"I swear it was a combination, obviously, of LaCale really embracing the name and the system and Nate, but then this name created this alter ego," Ulbrich said. "I've seen a better version of him since then."

London has also taken greater responsibility for his physical development, becoming more fit and improving his overall consistency.

He's a bargain on his 1-year, $2.75 million contract right now, but he's a free agent at the end of the season, and he's in line for a hefty raise.

For a player who once struggled to establish a permanent place in the NFL, London's emergence has been a significant career turnaround. The Falcons are now benefiting from his development, and Ulbrich believes his best football has arrived at the right time for Atlanta's defense.