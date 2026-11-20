The Atlanta Falcons are into the bye week at 3-7, but still have plenty of questions to answer over the final seven games of the season. The playoffs are still (theoretically) in play for this team , so they still have plenty to play for. However, finding these solutions should be top of mind , with none bigger than who plays quarterback in 2027.

The conversation over whether Michael Penix Jr. can be the long-term answer has dominated the conversation all season. But with seven games remaining, the Falcons appear no closer to finding a definitive answer. At this point, that uncertainty is becoming a problem in itself.

ESPN ’s Ben Solak attempted to tackle this question in his weekly evaluations of the league. His take aligns with what many now believe as we hit the second half of the NFL season: “I think ... the Falcons need a new starting QB in 2027,” Solak wrote.

Solak pointed to injury concerns surrounding Penix, who has only 20 starts. He has delivered impressive performances this season, including against the Packers, Saints, and 49ers, but has struggled to maintain that level consistently.

His arm strength is undeniable, but that alone is not enough to justify a fourth year to see if he can figure it out.

Solak correctly points out the timeline the Falcons have set for themselves after paying Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. This talented offensive core is entering its prime, but those investments mean little if the team cannot find a quarterback who can consistently get them the football.

The Falcons don't necessarily need to have their long-term answer figured out this season, but they cannot afford to let too many more pass without meaningful progress at the position.

Penix has started eight games this season, and the Falcons are 3-5. He has an NFC Offensive Player of the Week to his credit, but the recent struggles have been central to the team's three-game losing streak . Overthrows, interceptions, slow starts, and struggles against pressure have hurt his consistency and cost the Falcons games.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that the organization evaluates its players weekly.

“Big picture, just our evaluations of our players are weekly and season-long, of course. But in terms of anything past that, I'm not really thinking about that,” Kevin Stefanski said. “But anytime you're evaluating any player, you're taking everything into consideration, circumstances and whatnot.”

But the numbers have not been in Penix’s favor. Down-to-down accuracy was a top priority coming into the year, and it hasn't improved as much as many hoped. He has an 18.4% off-target rate on quick passes this season, the second-worst mark in the NFL. His QBR (63.6) is also well below the league average (76.0) on those throws.

Solak called Penix “a bit robotic mechanically” and lacking a “particularly fluid build.” As a result, he telegraphs those quick throws, giving defenders time to respond. Solak also sees a quarterback who struggles to throw to the right side of the field, citing an off-target rate of 25.3% when throwing to the right compared to 18.8% to the left.

“So quick-game throws are tough, and half the field is cut off,” he wrote.

More concerning, his biggest strength has recently exposed another weakness.

Penix’s big arm helps mitigate those issues, but those routes take time and require a quarterback who can hold onto the ball a bit longer. With his issues standing tall in the pocket against looming pressure (he is 22nd out of 37 QBs in the league in EPA per unpressured dropback compared to 36th in EPA per pressured dropback), these plays are almost impossible to call consistently.

Teams have recognized this and have dialed up blitzes. Even though they aren’t hitting him (his 4.7 contacts per game is the league low and his QB pressure rate is second-lowest), Penix rushes through his progressions because of the looming defenders and misses his targets.

When defenders do get to him, Penix has a 39.1 passer rating and 35% completion percentage (63 attempts), both NFL-worst.

His teammates backed him up on Sunday after the loss, but that doesn't mean the front office will this spring. Penix has seven games to change that perception, but barring a turnaround after the bye week, the Falcons could start over at quarterback in 2027.