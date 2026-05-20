Healthy and Confident, Jalon Walker Looks Ready to Take Off in Year Two

FLOWERY BRANCH – The anticipation for Jalon Walker in year two of being in an Atlanta Falcons jersey is starting to build. Walker knows that, and it was only day two of organized team activities (OTAs), but the enthusiasm was written all over his face on Tuesday.

“Words cannot explain my excitement,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “I feel like last year was a good stepping stone, coming into the league last year, and doing what I did. But my mindset is always on growing. That's what I push for every day, going out, attacking each day, day in and day out, just getting better, but I'm really excited for year two, for me.”

Like many players closer to the line of scrimmage, the growth comes after year one. Falcons fans saw it with players like Grady Jarrett or Brandon Dorlus. While the rest of his career may not have panned out the way many wanted it to, former edge rusher Vic Beasley saw a similar explosion, and he led the league in sacks as a sophomore in 2016.

These are just a small sample of the players who see their game elevate after putting the growing pains of year one behind them.

The speed of the game takes some getting used to for rookies, and Walker had the added struggles of soft-tissue injuries that either limited him or kept him out of games entirely. The Butkus Award winner still managed to put together an impressive campaign, finishing second among rookies in sacks (5.5), while also adding five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine quarterback hits, and 36 tackles over 15 games.

Injuries are a part of the game, but the second-year defender felt galvanized by the time he lost last season, and he uses that to make sure that he will be ready to attack in the fall.

“I did battle injuries last year, but once I got over that hump, that's all I needed – that and the opportunity,” Walked said. “Each opportunity that I get on the field, I just go to the full maximum, put my full effort, full force of going out there, being able to be here throughout the week, just being ready.”

The defender was used almost exclusively along the edge last year. Still, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said back in March that he is eager to deploy Walker’s versatility this season after the flashes of potential he showed as a rookie.

“I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in year two,” Ulbrich explained. “He's going to make huge strides this year in every way, from a pass rush perspective and a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do.”

The Falcons will need it this season, especially after the loss of do-it-all aficionado Kaden Elliss, who left the team in free agency this offseason. From rushing the passer, calling plays, to dropping back in coverage, the now-departed linebacker did just about everything. Ulbrich said it would take multiple bodies to replace his production, but maybe that guy is already in Atlanta.

Versatility is his strength, and while nothing has changed yet, it could be called upon this season.

“I feel like we've talked about many ways to be able to move me around our defensive front, whether it's over the ball in the front, over a guard, or the edge, or it could be stacked back at the point of attack, but who knows?” Walker said. “I'm just happy for the evolution of being there with Brich [Ulbrich] going throughout the year, so we'll see more going through straight again.

He said he aims to improve “all realms” of his game heading into year two, including his pass-rush moves, run-stopping, and leadership skills. For how Ulbrich plans to use him this year, he will need all of it.

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