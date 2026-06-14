Jalon Walker’s ‘Batman Voice’ Already Leading Falcons Defense

When Jalon Walker talks, everyone listens.

After generating buzz as a rookie in 2025, the edge rusher has already earned the respect of his Atlanta Falcons defensive teammates.

Through his production and Bruce Wayne-like vocals, he rallies the unit.

“He’s got this voice, this Batman voice that everyone is ready to follow,” Atlanta’s outside linebackers coach John Timu said of the 22-year-old. “So when you hear it’s like, ‘Alright, cool somebody’s speaking.’”

Walker’s leadership is an innate ability.

His father, Curtis, is a highly experienced football coach. He served as the head coach at NCAA Division II Catawba College from 2013 until 2022 and held defensive coordinator positions on the Division I level at Coastal Carolina and Western Carolina.

Walker also received top-notch coaching during his All-American college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs. Walker was a freshman on head coach Kirby Smart’s 2022-2023 season College Football Playoff national championship team.

“It’s in him, it’s natural. It’s not one of those where we have to force it. So that’s the cool thing,” Timu talked about Walker’s leadership. “He has a great history from his family, coming from a great background with his dad being a coach. So that helps.”

Walker arrived in Atlanta from Athens and was an instant contributor.

The 15th overall pick finished his rookie year with 36 tackles, 24 solo, 5.5 sacks, etching himself in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year picture. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder’s mix of speed and power off the edge helped the Falcons finish with a franchise-record 57 sacks and be in the top half of the league’s total defensive stats, at 15th out of 32 teams.

“We talk about the power of his versatility, which is awesome,” Timu said. “But versatility is good, mastery is great.

“We want to see edge linebackers affect the game, affect the quarterback,” the Falcons assistant added. “The number one thing for that room in particular is rushing the passer.”

A year two jump by Walker can take the Atlanta defense to the next level after it flashed signs of brilliance in the first year under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons' defense improved from 31st in the NFL in third-down conversions against in 2024 at 45.3% to 17th last year at 39.9%.

Another improvement into the top 10 in that key metric would pay big dividends for the team in 2026.

“For us as a whole, when it comes to two-minute, third-down situations, that’s where we have to win those situations so we can get off the field,” Timu said.

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