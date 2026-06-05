Jeff Ulbrich Reveals Big Plans for Falcons Rookie Avieon Terrell

FLOWERY BRANCH – Avieon Terrell has spent his whole life following his brother A.J.: the same high school, the same college, the same position, and now the same NFL team. The next part he's figuring out on his own, and Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is already projecting a major role for the rookie cornerback.

“[We’re going to] fit him best where he can contribute this year,” Ulbrich said, “because I think he's going to be a guy that's going to be a significant contributor year one.”

The Falcons made Terrell their first selection at No. 48 overall in April, and the expectations for a second-round pick were immediately elevated. What that actually looks like in execution remains to be seen.

Terrell primarily lined up as a boundary cornerback at Clemson, but he could be deployed all over the secondary. His tackling skills and affinity for mixing it up in the box could be ideal for the Falcons inside at nickel, especially given the lingering concerns surrounding Billy Bowman Jr.’s health and the loss of Dee Alford in free agency.

Other players who will get into the mix at nickel include Sydney Brown, Darnay Holmes, and A.J. Woods.

Outside, his brother A.J. is the lockdown guy, but the younger Terrell could push Mike Hughes for reps in training camp this summer. The veteran struggled with injuries, but was picked on in coverage when he was healthy – his per-game totals in yards allowed per game doubled. Despite those issues, Hughes feels like the odds-on favorite to retain this position in 2025.

Terrell, who is working to get back to full health after suffering a hamstring injury this spring during the pre-draft process, has been active in individual drills but limited in team activities. He was active for the second media viewing period last Wednesday, lining up both inside and outside during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods.

The staff doesn’t want to pigeonhole him into any one position. That versatility is his best asset as a defender, but his specific role will become clearer when training camp arrives this summer, and the competitions can unfold naturally.

On the field, the rookie has been solid enough, but his impact off the field has been what’s stood out to this coaching staff thus far. Terrell called himself a quick learner, but Ulbrich took that thought a step further. He told the media that Terrell “does not feel like the typical rookie,” and carries himself with a “rare maturity.”

According to coaches and players, the younger Terrell clearly picked up these traits from his older brother.

“You can tell his brother’s had a lot of influence on him. As we all know, A.J. is not only one of the best corners in the world, but just his approach is so – and this is not a shot at DBs – but it’s just so not DB-like,” Ulbrich explained. “[A.J.’s] approach, his demeanor, is very linebacker-ish. Like the toughness that he demonstrates, and that he walks around, and the way he carries himself is so unique. You can definitely feel that in his brother [Avieon], and I’m excited about his future.”

A.J. has set the table for Avieon, from their time at Westlake High School to Clemson and then to the Falcons, where they both realized their NFL dreams. And while they share a last name, a position, and now a team, they are two independent people with completely different games .

“He’s been somebody I’ve been looking up to my whole life,” Terrell said back during rookie minicamp. “I can’t wait until we get onto the field together. That’s going to hit different.”

Expectations for the rookie will continue to swell, fair or unfair, but he is determined to write his own story. Their lockers are not next to one another, something that Avieon is grateful for, and he’s got a few feet of distance to start becoming his own player.

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