Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Receives Rookie of the Week Honor
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker has been named the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week by voters, after his standout performance against the New England Patriots in Week 9. He is the second rookie defender for the Falcons to earn an NFL honor this season, with safety Xavier Watts being named Defensive Rookie of the Month for his play in September.
Walker finished Sunday’s game with five tackles (two for losses), two sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. It was the rookie’s first game back since Week 6 as he was dealing with a groin injury, and he made sure that his presence was felt in a big way.
The former Bulldog’s biggest play of the game, and arguably of the season, came just before halftime. With roughly 30 seconds to go in the second quarter and the Patriots driving up by two scores, Walker burst through a clear lane to get to New England’s quarterback, Drake Maye.
As he wrapped up the young quarterback and forced him to the ground, Walker swatted the ball out of his hands, forcing a fumble that was recovered by fellow rookie James Pearce Jr. and nearly taken all the way back for a score.
The Falcons would score two players later to make it a 21-14 game heading into the half. A huge, potentially 10-point swing caused by Walker. Those were the types of plays Atlanta expected from the rookie when they drafted him 15th overall.
“You see how much he means to the team, just with his impact and energy,” Pearce said on Sunday after the game. “He made the plays out there today.”
Walker’s defense certainly missed the previous two weeks, especially against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, as running back Christian McCaffrey ran all over Atlanta.
Head coach Raheem Morris spoke on Monday about what it means to have Walker back in the fray on defense.
“It was great to have him [Walker] back,” Morris said. “Being able to move him around, that moveable piece. He was on the edge. He was in the middle. He was a dropper. He had a couple significant plays in the game, whether it be the two sacks that he had … his presence, his energy against the run and the pass is definitely a sight to see and something that we look forward to seeing more of.”
Walker is currently third on the team in sacks, with three, despite playing in just six games. In his last two games, the rookie has forced nine total pressures, seven quarterback hurries, two sacks and a fumble.
Walker’s performance on Sunday was a reminder of the difference-maker the Falcons drafted him to be. His energy and versatility were on full display as the rookie made impact plays all over the field, and for that, he was rewarded with the first accolade of his young career: being named the rookie of the week. The best part is, he’s just getting started.