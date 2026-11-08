Jeff Ulbrich: Falcons Defense ‘Not Even Close’ to Potential Ahead of Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons defense has shown flashes of its potential throughout the 2026 season, but defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes his unit has yet to put everything together.

With a difficult matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals approaching, Atlanta has an opportunity to demonstrate just how good its defense can become.

"We have not played up to our potential, in my opinion. Not even close," Ulbrich said. "I'm excited for these guys to start putting that on the table."

Through eight games, the Falcons rank 18th in total defense, allowing 341.6 yards per game, and 17th in scoring defense, surrendering 23.6 points per contest. Atlanta has also allowed 118.3 rushing yards per game, an area that became a major concern following its recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite those numbers, Ulbrich remains confident in the personnel and believes the defense has considerably more potential than it has demonstrated.

One of the biggest reasons for Ulbrich's confidence is the mentality within the defensive locker room.

"There's not one person that I could point to that operates in any way other than what's best for the defense, what's best for the team, what's best for the group, as opposed to what's best for the individual," Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich also credited the group's preparation and commitment to improving throughout the season. Schematically, Atlanta is continuing to identify its strengths and weaknesses while finding ways to maximize its personnel.

However, the Falcons have some immediate issues to address, particularly against the run.

Atlanta allowed Tampa Bay to dictate the game with its rushing attack, something Ulbrich acknowledged.

"Whenever you give up that many rush yards, that is a failure by everyone in a lot of ways," Ulbrich said.

He also took responsibility for not making additional adjustments, including using more six-man fronts and different safety rotations.

The challenge gets even tougher against Cincinnati. Burrow has thrown for 2,115 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions through seven games. He also has two dangerous receiving options in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Higgins has recorded 726 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Chase has added 492 yards and six scores. Together, they give Cincinnati the ability to exploit defenses that devote too much attention to one side of the field.

Ulbrich understands that Atlanta cannot eliminate every offensive threat and will need its defenders to win individual matchups.

The Falcons do have an encouraging strength entering the matchup. Atlanta has generated pressure on 40% of opposing dropbacks this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, despite blitzing on just 24.8% of dropbacks.

That ability to pressure Burrow without consistently sending extra defenders could be critical.

For Ulbrich, the objective is getting his defense to play closer to the standard he believes it can reach. Sunday's matchup in Madrid provides another opportunity to prove that potential is more than just talk.

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