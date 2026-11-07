3 Keys to Victory for Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons have an important opportunity to get their season back on track when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain. With the two teams meeting on an international stage, Atlanta will look to put together a complete performance against a Cincinnati offense capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.

The Falcons have struggled to find consistency throughout the season, and injuries have also begun to catch up with the roster. However, a matchup against the Bengals presents an opportunity to turn things around.

Here are three keys to victory for the Falcons against the Bengals.

1. Establish Bijan Robinson and the running game

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been relatively quiet in recent weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Falcons want to pull off the upset, their best opportunity could come on the ground. Bijan Robinson has been one of Atlanta’s most productive players this season, and getting him involved early will be important against a Cincinnati defense that has struggled to stop the run.

Robinson enters the matchup with 780 rushing yards on 150 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He also has 203 receiving yards, giving the Falcons another way to get the football into his hands.

Cincinnati has allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, creating an opportunity for Atlanta to take advantage of a weakness in the Bengals’ defense. The Falcons cannot afford to become one-dimensional, particularly with Michael Penix Jr. coming off a difficult performance against Tampa Bay.

Robinson needs to be a focal point of the offense, helping Atlanta control the clock, create manageable third downs and keep Burrow off the field.

2. Find a way to pressure Joe Burrow

Atlanta Falcons edge Za'Darius Smith is slowly working his way back to full health. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be a more important matchup on Sunday than Atlanta’s defensive front against Burrow and the Cincinnati passing attack.

The Bengals quarterback has been playing at an elite level, throwing for 2,115 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions through seven games. Cincinnati is averaging 29.4 points per game and ranks among the league leaders in passing offense.

Burrow also has plenty of weapons around him. Ja’Marr Chase has recorded 492 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Tee Higgins has added 726 yards and four touchdowns.

Atlanta’s defense will need to generate pressure without consistently sending extra defenders. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has emphasized the challenge of defending Burrow’s ability to recognize coverages and deliver accurate passes.

The potential return of James Pearce Jr. could provide a boost to the pass rush, although his availability remains uncertain because of a back issue. Regardless, Atlanta needs its defensive line to make Burrow uncomfortable and force him into difficult decisions.

3. Protect the football and win the turnover battle

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions last week in the Tampa quagmire. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta’s margin for error is extremely small against an offense as explosive as Cincinnati’s. That makes protecting the football one of the biggest keys to Sunday’s matchup.

The Falcons are coming off a 16-0 shutout loss to Tampa Bay in which they committed four turnovers. Penix threw a career-high four interceptions, and Atlanta managed just 224 total yards.

Those mistakes cannot happen again against Cincinnati. The Bengals have scored at least 30 points in each of their last three games, making turnovers particularly costly.

There is also some historical motivation for Atlanta. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 10-5 and has won the last three meetings, including a 35-17 victory in 2022. The Falcons have not beaten the Bengals since 2010.

A clean performance, particularly from Penix, would give Atlanta a much better chance of ending that losing streak.

Atlanta will have its hands full in Madrid, but the formula for an upset is straightforward. If the Falcons can establish Robinson, disrupt Burrow and avoid costly mistakes, they will give themselves an opportunity to leave Spain with a much-needed victory.