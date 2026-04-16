Kevin Coleman Jr. Impressed with Falcons Visit Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

With the Atlanta Falcons entering the final stretch before the 2026 NFL Draft, they’ve continued to host and evaluate prospects who could fill key roster holes, especially at wide receiver. Missouri receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. joined Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show on Wednesday to talk about his top-30 visit with the Falcons.

“Amazing visit. I loved it there,” Coleman said on the show.

Mizzou WR Kevin Coleman Jr. talked ball with President of Football Matt Ryan on his visit to Atlanta?!@KevinLamarCole1 | @AtlantaFalcons | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/1SYtZ6sDtE — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 15, 2026

Atlanta revamped its front office this offseason following a disappointing 8-9 finish, its second straight year with eight wins and eighth in a row outside of the playoffs. The organization brought in Kevin Stefanski as head coach and Ian Cunningham as general manager, while franchise legend Matt Ryan returned as president of football operations.

Early impressions from prospects like Coleman suggest that the shift is already resonating through the building.

“You could tell they have culture in the building,” Coleman said. “A great group of guys.”

That strong first impression was exemplified when Coleman spoke with Ryan, a player he grew up watching.

“That was crazy,” the wideout said when asked about speaking with the former MVP. “He even acknowledged my game… Just a guy like that, that you watch growing up, a guy you’d love to catch the ball from, he even know who you are and watch you play and watch a glimpse of you, that’s just a blessing, but it was great talking to him.”

Coleman, 22, would have been just 12 or 13 years old during the 2016 NFL season, when Matt Ryan won the NFL’s MVP award. A decade later, he not only had the chance to meet him, but to hear that the player respects his game.

With Atlanta still in need of receiver depth, and Coleman raving about his visit with the team, there’s a legitimate chance that he could be wearing a Falcons uniform in the near future.

Over his final two collegiate seasons, Coleman had strong production against tough competition, totaling 140 receptions for 1,664 yards and seven touchdowns. He currently projects as an early, day-three selection, with evaluators praising his ability to stretch the field and create plays after the catch.

As the Atlanta Falcons finalize their draft board, Kevin Coleman Jr. clearly feels a lasting impression from his visit, but will it be enough for Atlanta to pursue him? With good production, playmaking ability, and evident excitement about the franchise, he fits the profile of the type of prospect the Falcons could target late in the draft.

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