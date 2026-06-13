How Atlanta Falcons OL Looks after Trade for Former Chiefs OT Wanya Morris

The Atlanta Falcons just had a shakeup in their offensive line room after it was revealed that swing tackle Storm Norton wouldn't return from an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season as well.

Atlanta made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for tackle Wanya Morris. Kaleb McGary had already retired earlier this spring after a knee injury cost him all of 2025.

So, with these new shakeups, what does the offensive line room look like now?

Projected Starters:

Left Tackle: Jake Matthews

Matthews has been the Falcons' most reliable offensive lineman since being drafted sixth overall in 2014. After missing a singular game in his rookie year, Matthews has since started 195 consecutive games for the Falcons, the most by an active player.

Despite making the Pro Bowl just a single time in his 12-year NFL career, Matthews' ability to always be available has made him a great asset for the Falcons over the last decade.

Now entering his 13th season, he is once again set to be the Falcons' starter at left tackle, and although his play will not wow anyone, his consistency is something the organization much appreciates.

Left Guard: Matthew Bergeron

Bergeron, a 26-year-old out of Syracuse, is now entering his fourth season with the Falcons. During his three seasons with the team, he has started 49 games, all at left guard.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound Bergeron took a small step back in year three after a standout first two seasons. He is entering a contract year and has a chance to get a big paycheck after this season if he can continue to improve.

He plays with intensity and has been a reliable starter for the Falcons' interior offensive line, which has been its strength over the previous few years.

Center: Ryan Neuzil

Last season was Neuzil’s first as the Falcons full time starting center, and was a breakout year for the former Appalachian State Mountaineer. PFF graded him as the seventh-best center in 2025 after only giving up one sack on over 1,000 snaps, as well as being a force in the run game.

The former undrafted free agent has worked his way into being a solid starting center in the NFL. The lefty also pairs nicely with the Falcons' two left-handed quarterbacks, and is the centerpiece of the Falcons' interior offensive line, which has been one of the better in the league over the past few seasons.

He is also scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom

After being drafted 14th overall in 2019 by the Falcons, Lindstrom has become one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. Since 2019, Lindstrom has started over 100 games for the Falcons and has been selected to four straight Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.

At 29 years old, and in the middle of his prime, Lindstrom is the cornerstone of the Falcons' offensive line. He will look to build another successful season in 2026, but will have some new company to his right.

Right Tackle: Jawaan Taylor

Taylor is the expected starter at right tackle and the only new name in the starting lineup for the 2026 season, after signing a one-year, $5 million deal following the surprise retirement of Kaleb McGary. However, Taylor's contract is a prove-it deal with zero guaranteed money.

Taylor spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he struggled with penalties. Since entering the league, Taylor leads the NFL in penalties with 83 accepted penalties for a total of 460 yards.

Right tackle is the biggest question mark on the Falcons' roster. A question that needs a quick answer with two left-handed quarterbacks on the team. General manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski are hoping Taylor can put his penalty issues in the past and be the answer at right tackle for the Falcons this season.

Reserves:

Wanya Morris:

After the Falcons traded for Morris on Thursday, he is now expected to be the team's swing tackle for the season, meaning he could play at either left or right tackle, depending on where he is needed.

Previously, Morris spent three seasons with the Chiefs, where he was primarily a backup, but did start 16 games, most of which came in the 2024 season.

Jack Nelson:

Nelson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Falcons' previous regime. The six-foot-seven, 314-pound tackle is a developmental piece on the roster and is unlikely to see the field much this upcoming season.

Michael Jerrell:

The Falcons traded for Jerrell last season. He struggled in his limited snaps with the team, but he is just entering his third season, so there is time to grow. He is currently listed as Matthews' backup on the Falcons depth chart.

Kyle Hinton:

Hinton is the Falcons' primary backup interior offensive lineman and started two games last year following an injury to Bergeron. The former seventh-round pick will be in the same role this season as he continues to develop.

The Verdict

Overall, the Falcons return a majority of their offensive line from last year, but once again have a big question mark at the most important position due to the high likelihood of starting a left-handed quarterback.

With a new coaching staff, including legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the Falcons offensive line unit will look to improve on their performance last year, where they ranked middle of the pack, according to most metrics.

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