Much will be made of Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski's return to Cleveland when the Falcons take on the Browns on December 13th, having coached them the previous six seasons.

But before we can get to that storyline, Stefanski and the Falcons travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday. Stefanski spent 14 seasons with the Vikings, including 2019, when he was the offensive coordinator for newly signed quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Stefanski helped Cousins to a Pro Bowl season, and Cousins helped Stefanski get his first head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns a year later.

More recently, Cousins spent two forgettable years in Atlanta before heading to Las Vegas as a free agent before the season, and Stefanski came to the Falcons as Cousins was headed out the door.

The Raiders traded Cousins to Minnesota mid-season, and now Stefanski and the Falcons will face a Vikings team that has more than a few familiar faces.

"I have, yeah. Obviously, I've followed," Stefanski said when asked about Cousins' journey since leaving Atlanta. " I've not talked to him. I can imagine he's inundated as we speak. But sure, it's a crazy league, and he's back out there in Minnesota.”

After six years in Cleveland, there's been plenty of time for Stefanski to distance himself from his days in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean he won't enjoy his visit to a city he called home for more than a decade.

“No, and I only say that - excited to see a bunch of people," Stefanski said of any emotions he might feel on his return. "A bunch of friends and that type of thing. But we went back when I was in Cleveland; we went back there, I believe, in '21. Kirk was quarterback there. So, got a lot of that out of the way.”

While the personal storylines surrounding Cousins and Stefanski will be unavoidable on Sunday, Stefanski knows it needs to be all business to try and get a win in a hostile environment.

“Sure, it's a very, very loud venue. I was there when it was the Metrodome, and that was very loud. Then you go to U.S. Bank Stadium, and you're wondering, is it going to be the same amount of decibels? Sure enough, it was.

"So, that's a great advantage that they have there that they've always taken advantage of, and it'll be an awesome experience for our players. We'll work very hard on the silent count like we've done, and make sure that we're doing our part to deal with those elements. We don't control those elements, but we have to deal with them.”

How the Falcons deal with the crowd noise and Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense will determine how close they're ultimately able to keep the game in trying to sneak back home with a win.