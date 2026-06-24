Kyle Pitts Sr. Dishes on 'Culture Change', Atlanta Falcons QB Battle

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is fresh off a record-breaking contract extension that makes him the third-highest-paid tight end in the league. At three years and $54 million with $36 million guaranteed, it's the most money ever on a three-year contract to a tight end.

Breaking records is old habit for Pitts. The Falcons made him the highest-drafted tight end in history when they selected him No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He also became just the second rookie tight end to break 1,000 yards, joining Mike Ditka (Brock Bowers became the third in 2024).

Pitts isn't resting on his laurels as he's working out at Tight End University with roughly 60 other tight ends as the specialized camp for tight ends by tight ends has grown in popularity through the years.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry caught up with Pitts at TE-U and got his thoughts on new head coach Kevin Stefanski and the quarterback competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

"It's been great," Pitts said. "I would say it's a culture change in terms of every year. Every year is a new reset, but he's bringing, just the work is the work, and that's something he's been implementing into us."

Stefanski has stressed repeatedly this summer that OTAs and mandatory minicamp were about focusing on the fundamentals, and he wants his team to "fall in love with the little things."

Pitts has bought into the philosophy, but he also sees the bigger picture. Tight end Harold Fanin led Stefanski's former team, the Cleveland Browns, in receiving last year, and fellow tight end David Njoku was a Pro-Bowler under Stefanski in 2023.

When asked about the quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, Pitts wasn't biting.

"I just want to catch the ball as many times as possible," Pitts said with a grin.

He acknowledged the fact that he's been the victim of erratic quarterback play in Atlanta, with a different starter in each of his five NFL seasons. However, he likes what he sees out of both players.

"It's cool to see," Pitts said. "I mean, I've been in the, some people say quarterback carousel, so I mean, me seeing quarterback competitions is cool, but to have two guys like that are peak competitors is great to see and great to play alongside them."

Whoever wins the job will have a multitude of playmakers to work with, including Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson, among others.

Still just 25 years old and entering the season with a new contract, a tight-end-friendly head coach, and a healthy quarterback competition, this could be Pitts' biggest season yet.

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