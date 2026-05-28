Falcons' Kyle Pitts Embracing Challenge to Become More Complete TE

Finally healthy, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts rebounded to be the player he was as a rookie last season. Pitts posted a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns while making 2025 second-team All-Pro.

But could Pitts still offer the Falcons offense even more? New head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday he thinks so.

Stefanski suggested he has asked Pitts to do things he hasn't previously in the team's offense this spring. The tight end has confronted the challenge head-on, all the while leaving a strong spring impression on his new head coach.

"The physical skillset is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him," Stefanski said to the media. "As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more, what else is in there and what else can we do, and what can we help you with.

"So I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas.”

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts Striving to be More Complete TE

Stefanski didn't get too specific about what "new things" the offensive staff is having Pitts do during offseason workouts. But the first-year Falcons head coach offered a general response to a follow-up question on those "new" responsibilities.

"He's trying to be the best version of himself, be the most complete player at his position," added Stefanski. "Obviously, he's had some great, great, great moments in his young career, and we're trying to build off of those.

"Also, like any player, there's always some things you can work on. So it runs the gamut, really, of what we're working on.”

The most obvious "new" area where Pitts could improve is run blocking.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pitts is actually an elite pass protector. However, he still leaves a lot to be desired from a run blocking standpoint.

That could be what Stefanski is referring to. The best overall tight ends in the league can be both a playmaking pass-catcher and run blocker. It makes the offense overall more dangerous too.

If Pitts can provide consistent blocking on running downs, then the Falcons can better disguise when they are going to call a passing play on first or second downs.

In 2025, if Pitts played on first down, defenses could bet the Falcons were more than likely going to run a pass play. Defenses wouldn't be able to do that if Pitts was the best run-blocking tight end on the team.

Pitts Shares More on New Responsibilities

After Stefanski's Wednesday press conference, Pitts spoke to the media and revealed a little bit more about what else the Falcons have him doing this spring.

Interestingly, the tight end didn't mention anything about run blocking.

"I would say adding more tools to my tool box," said Pitts. "Letting me do a couple more things in terms of maybe route running and just schematically. Being able to try and be an asset to this offense."

That doesn't necessarily mean Pitts isn't working on his blocking. But it's pretty clear he's trying to do "new" things as a pass-catcher in Stefanski's offense.

In addition to 88 receptions, Pitts had 928 receiving yards last season. That was his most since his 1,000-yard campaign as a rookie in 2021.

The Falcons brought back veteran tight end Austin Hooper in NFL free agency this offseason. But Pitts is still the clear-cut TE1 in Atlanta.

Maybe he'll play even more while doing other different things in Stefanski's offense this fall.