Matt Ryan’s Influence Is Everywhere at Falcons OTAs

FLOWERY BRANCH – It is growing increasingly difficult to undersell the presence of Matt Ryan at Atlanta Falcons headquarters. The franchise icon’s influence is everywhere, from throwing touch passes to receivers on the practice field to conversations with coaches.

On Wednesday, Ryan stepped in with the receivers and helped with red zone drills. According to Tua Tagovailoa and several other players, this is far from an isolated incident.

“There's not a day where I haven't seen Matt out here, whether he's chopping it up with the quarterbacks, throwing, taking some throws with us, or kind of walking around and just chatting with the guys,” Tagovailoa said. “It's not every day where you get a former player, and a former player of that caliber, out at organizational practices [OTAs], let alone the organization that he's done so well for.”

After 14 years of wearing the uniform, Ryan retired as arguably the Falcons’ greatest player. Now, the 41-year-old walks the same hallways at Flowery Branch that he did as its quarterback, but with a more prestigious title – president of football.

And both players and staff have embraced him.

“Dude, for our president to be down here and throwing a ball and doing all that stuff, I think that’s the dopest thing in the world,” wide receiver Drake London said. “I think it’s really, really cool. And then, too, just to hear from him. I mean, he’s played with literally the greats who have come through here.”

He was the focal point of the rookies’ “Falcons U,” which helps integrate the first-year players into the NFL. His speech went viral online , and for good reason. For as much as he was appreciated for what he did on the football field, Ryan’s ability to connect with the people in Flowery Branch has always been revered.

“I think it’s such a unique history, both in the city and this building,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think that’s really special when he can get in front of them and give them his perspective on things, because not many people can do that like Matt, who has been at the pinnacle of this profession and now is in a role where he’s helping guide this franchise. Any time you can get him in front of your players, including your young players, your rookies, I think it’s beneficial.”

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called him a “tremendous resource,” tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. said he still feels like Ryan is “wrapping [him] tighter under his wing,” and cornerback A.J. Terrrell Jr. called him “the ultimate leader.”

In the midst of a quarterback battle and a year of upheaval, having the guy who brought stability to the franchise and shattered nearly every major team record in place can be rather beneficial. Whether he's helping Ian Cunningham in the draft room or throwing passes during practice, Ryan continues to leave his mark on the franchise.

Since joining the franchise as a skinny quarterback from Boston College, he yearned to bring a winner to Atlanta . He brought a level of success as a player that the franchise had never experienced, but he never accomplished his ultimate goal. As an executive, that purpose has not wavered.

“I think Matt is probably the greatest Falcon ever,” guard Chris Lindstrom said. “Obviously, he's smart, a league MVP, and his eyes, opinion, and everything are always a value. He was an incredible teammate, so just having him around is great. That competitor energy is awesome. I'm super fortunate – I think we all are – to have Matt around.”

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