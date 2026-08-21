Michael Penix Jr. Could Receive Major Falcons Injury Update Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – The activation of Michael Penix Jr. could be coming soon, with various reports coming from the Atlanta Falcons ’ joint practices saying that the quarterback is meeting with his doctor on Thursday evening.

“I know that call will be coming up soon,” Penix told Indianapolis media, according to the Falcons’ Tori McElhaney. “Talk to my doctor, see where he thinks I am, see how he feels about everything, and then we will go from there.”

The Falcons have been cautious with Penix while he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered on Nov. 16 and was surgically repaired in December.

Penix has been an active participant in the Falcons’ daily practice activities, except for 11-on-11 drills. The vast majority of his work has come in 7-on-7 drills, while Tua Tagovailoa has taken the lion’s share of team drills.

Despite being a lead participant with the starters during training camp, Tagovailoa has yet to put the job away, and his uneven summer has left the door open for Penix. The offense has not clicked with him under center, and the Falcons have been no different during joint practice . Tagovailoa threw a pick-six on Wednesday, later faulting himself for poor ball placement.

The AJC’s Daniel Flick did note that the offense looked “significantly better” on Thursday after a rough day on Wednesday, but fans will not get another look at them until the third week of preseason, when the starters make their final public appearance before the regular season.

With just over three weeks until Week 1 in Pittsburgh, head coach Kevin Stefanski does not appear to be in any hurry to name a starter. If Penix is cleared, the Falcons can finally evaluate the two quarterbacks on a more even playing field.

If that happens, he is confident he will not miss a beat as he returns to team drills.

"That time is coming real soon."

From our sister station @WTHRcom here's a pretty interesting development from Michael Penix Jr. today who says he's talking to his DR today.

"As far as the pocket, I can do everything. If I had a rush coming at me, I could get away. It's just… pic.twitter.com/feRKf83pDB — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) August 20, 2026

"As far as the pocket, I can do everything,” he continued. “If I had a rush coming at me, and everything, I could get away. It's just right now – if I don't get away, that’s what I’m thinking about. If I don't get away, I don't think my doctor is ready for me to take those hits right now.

“But that time is coming real soon.”

And that ‘real soon’ could be coming in short order – he told the media at the start of camp that his clearance could come in four weeks, and that date would fall on Wednesday.

“Whatever he (the doctor) says, that's what it's going to be,” the quarterback said. “I am going to trust him, and trust God, and I am just going to continue taking steps in the right direction.

“I would never argue with a doctor.”

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