Three Major Takeaways From Falcons Joint Practice Day 1 With Colts

The Atlanta Falcons’ first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts provided plenty to evaluate, even if the offense did not consistently produce big plays.

Atlanta’s offense had only a couple of true highlights, while several players remained limited or sidelined. Still, the Falcons showed improvement in an important area defensively and received encouraging developments from several offensive players.

Here are three major takeaways from Wednesday’s joint practice.

1. Falcons’ Offense Struggles to Create Explosive Plays

The Falcons did not have their most productive offensive practice, with Drake London providing the biggest highlight of the day.

London made an impressive leaping catch over Colts cornerback Justin Walley for a long touchdown, showcasing the type of contested-play ability that has made him one of Atlanta’s most important offensive weapons.

Zachariah Branch also created a memorable moment in the final period when he lowered his shoulder into a defensive back and won the physical battle. Impressive effort from the rookie who stands just 5’10 and 180 pounds.

Outside of those two plays, however, Atlanta’s offense struggled to consistently create explosive plays.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 8-of-13 passes during 11-on-11 and was perfect on three attempts during 7-on-7. His work was heavily focused on the short passing game, particularly swing passes to Bijan Robinson, with only one throw traveling more than 10 yards.

Michael Penix Jr. remained limited to 7-on-7, where he completed 6-of-9 passes. His best throw went to Juice Wells on what appeared to be a curl along the right sideline. Penix was not perfect with his ball placement, missing high to London and throwing another pass too far for Chris Blair, but he still finished with a solid statistical line.

2. Right Tackle and Quarterback Reps Remain Worth Watching

Jawaan Taylor took every right tackle snap during the practice and said afterward that he felt good. Taylor revealed that he had his knee “cleaned up” in March but considers himself fully healthy now. Taylor was activated last week, but he didn't play against the Broncos.

Left tackle Jake Matthews played one series of 11-on-11 before Michael Jerrell took over, making the offensive line rotation another storyline to monitor.

At quarterback, Cooper Rush received all of the second-team snaps, while Jack Strand did not receive team work. Penix’s continued limitation to 7-on-7 means the Falcons still have not been able to get him consistent 11-on-11 work.



With starters being held out of the game, expect Strand to see plenty of action on Saturday.

3. Run Defense Shows Significant Improvement

The biggest defensive positive was Atlanta’s performance against the run.

After the Falcons struggled against the run, giving up 162 yards during Friday’s preseason game, and the last time they faced the Colts, they gave up a franchise-worst 323 rushing yards. The defense looked much better during Wednesday’s joint practice. That improvement is particularly important as Atlanta looks to establish a more consistent defensive identity.

There were still some concerns on the injury front. Jessie Bates III did not receive any team work, while Avieon Terrell remained sidelined.

Overall, the Falcons did not dominate the Colts, but Wednesday provided valuable information to look forward to for Day 2.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!