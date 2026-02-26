NFL Combine Tight Ends Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 draftees.

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

The tight end position will take a bit of a backseat after the Falcons announced that they will be putting the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Sr., but that situation is ongoing and there is still the chance that they trade their star this offseason.

The Falcons also only have a pair of tight ends on their roster, meaning that they will need to invest in the positon moving forward.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the tight ends to watch.

FALCONS TIGHT END TARGETS TO WATCH AT THE NFL COMBINE

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Stowers is the top tight end target that could fall within the Falcons' range at pick 48. At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Stowers would be an ideal candidate for the Kevin Stefanski offense. He is a good athlete who can win the one-on-one battles and has some reliable hands. The run-after-catch ability will make him an immediate difference-maker in the NFL, but his run-blocking is considered below average by several scouts.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State product is a high-upside, pass-catching tight end. Max Klare’s frame (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) gives him some red-zone and run-blocking upside. His production was a bit limited in college, largely due to a crowded receiving room, but a strong combine could generate some buzz.

Justin Joly, TE, NC State

NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Justin Joly has a lot of mass (251 pounds), but is still able to move like a much smaller man. He is a contested catch winner, but needs a bit more development as a route runner. Joly can raise his stock with a good week at the Combine. With his plus-size, he can develop into a versatile tight end.

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Michael Trigg has a massive frame that looks more like he is destined for a career in the NBA as much as he is in the NFL. He has long arms and great athleticism that will get scouts excited, but his production at Baylor was stunted by drops (50 receptions, 694 yards, six touchdowns, and 12.3% drop rate). With some development, Trigg could develop into a strong NFL player.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Sam Roush is the first of the true block-first tight ends on this list. Should the Falcons choose to move on from Charlie Woerner this offseason, Roush could be a plug-and-play guy. He is a strong run-blocker and has room to develop as a pass-catcher. The physicality he brings will make him an instant impact player that the Falcons could snag on day two or three.

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Rousch, Nate Boerkircher is a tight end who wants to mix it up. He is a bit smaller, but he has some quickness that can be used in the passing game. For a day-three tight end, Boerkircher could be a good option.

Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Joe Royer was a five-year player in college, with the last two coming at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats, Royer was able to flash some of his athletic upside, plus blocking and pass-catching ability. He piled 937 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 catches since 2024. As a value selection, Royer could be a strong depth tight end to come in behind Pitts or Woerner.

Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Eli Raridon is an interesting prospect in this class. He has the upside of a three-down player, but needs to add a bit more weight. Raridon flashed some pass-catching potential with his 32 catches for 482 yards last season in a low-volume role. He is the latest from a tight end factory at Notre Dame that could transition into a viable starter.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oscar Delp is a solid pass-catching tight end who could be found on the third day of the draft. He has a smaller frame and needs to get stronger to develop into a three-down player, but could be a strong depth player with some upside.