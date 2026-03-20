3 Linebackers Atlanta Falcons Should Target In NFL Draft

With former starting linebacker Kaden Elliss returning to the New Orleans Saints this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons will be tasked with replacing one of their top players at a position group that is already thin heading into next season.

Atlanta’s most experienced returning linebacker is Divine Deablo, who spent time on injured reserve last season after breaking his forearm. The Falcons signed two linebackers in free agency in Christian Harris and Channing Tindall, but neither were full time starters last season, and both have one-year deals.

Troy Andersen is back under contract for a year, but he hasn't played a meaningful snap in almost two seasons, and JD Bertrand struggled mightily when given the opportunity to fill in for Deablo last season.

Falcons on SI looks at three linebackers that Atlanta could target in different areas of the upcoming draft.

Early Rounds (Rounds 2-3)

Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez could be the best option at the best position with Atlanta's No.48 overall selection. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After an impressive showing at the 2026 NFL Combine, the unanimous All-American eased concerns about his size and perceived average athleticism, measuring in at 6-foot-1 3/8, 238 pounds while running a 4.57 40-yard dash and tying for the fastest 20-yard shuttle time (4.19) among all linebackers.

His speed shows up all over the field, allowing him to make an impact from sideline to sideline and immediately threaten downhill on blitzes. One play that stood out came on a 3rd-and-16 against Arizona State. Lined up at middle linebacker in Cover 2, Rodriguez was responsible for the hook-to-curl zone (10–15 yards over the middle), but as soon as the Sun Devils dumped off a screen to running back Raleek Brown, Rodriguez screamed down the field and tracked him down within five yards of the catch.

Last season, the Virginia transfer tied an NCAA record while forcing seven fumbles, also totaling 117 tackles and four interceptions. While he’s not a hit-stick hunter, the Texas Tech product is a fundamentally sound tackler who takes efficient angles to square up ball carriers, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded run defender (94.8).

His background as a collegiate quarterback allows him to break down passing concepts quickly, whether it’s holding for an extra second on an RPO or instantly recognizing routes out of the backfield that are typically difficult to cover, like wheel or angle routes. Besides his top run defending grade, he also notched the highest coverage grade (92.7) among all collegiate linebackers.

He doesn’t necessarily deliver a blow when taking on blocks. While some of that can be attributed to playing under control and avoiding overcommitting, he’ll need to be more willing to absorb contact, as simply occupying a block can buy time for teammates to rally and finish a play.

Middle Rounds (Rounds 3-5)

Jaishawn Barham (Michigan/Maryland)

Former Michigan Wolverine Jaishawn Barham played a similar role to the departing Kaden Elliss. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons lost the versatile Elliss to free agency. Elliss lined up inside and at edge depending on down and distance. With experience logging over 500 snaps at both edge and middle linebacker, Jaishawn Barham could step in as a versatile chess piece across the front seven.

Barham immediately slid into Maryland's starting middle linebacker role as a true freshman in 2022, earning Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten honors while totaling 58 tackles and leading the team with 6.5 tackles for loss before transferring to Michigan in 2024.

Measuring in at 6-foot-3½ and 240 pounds while running a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash, he pairs his impressive measurables with a level of violence and instinct that allowed him to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.

If he returns to an inside linebacker role at the next level, Barham has shown enough as a run defender, along with his comfort in zone coverage, to develop into a reliable middle linebacker in the NFL. Against the run, he keeps blockers guessing with an array of shoulder dips and hand-fighting moves to win at the point of attack, while also showing comfort dropping into zones and reading quarterbacks’ eyes over the middle of the field.

With his freakish size and burst, Michigan deemed he would be most effective coming off the edge after transferring over, where he tallied four sacks and ten tackles-for-loss. In 2024, he was second on the team with 66 tackles. Although the position change was understandable, his previous production at inside linebacker suggests he may be best suited there at the next level.

Late Rounds (Rounds 5-7)

Jimmy Rolder (Michigan)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (LB22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After spending the past three season as a reliable rotational piece for the Wolverines' defense, Rolder slid into a starting role ahead of the 2025 season.

Last season, the senior linebacker earned Second-team All-Big Ten honors after leading Michigan with 73 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception. Some of his best performances came against top competition, including an 11-stop outing against No. 2 Ohio State in which he did not miss a single tackle.

While he opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he still showcased impressive athleticism, posting a 36-inch vertical and a 4.26 20-yard shuttle while measuring in at 6-foot-2½, 238 pounds.

His limited experience as a starter may cause teams to pump the brakes on selecting him until later in the draft, but Rolder was one of the best downhill, off-ball run-stoppers in college football last season and could make an immediate impact for a team in need of depth at the position.