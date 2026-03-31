Atlanta Falcons Are Not Ruling Out a Kyle Pitts Trade

PHOENIX – The Atlanta Falcons are a team in flux at the moment. With a new operation in place that features a general manager, head coach, and quarterback who could be starting anew in 2026, anything is on the table for this franchise. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic , that could even include the trade of tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

Kendall, who is out in Phoenix for the annual league meetings this week, spoke with Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski about the possibility of a Pitts trade.

“It’s my job as the general manager to do what’s best for the organization,” Cunningham told Kendall. “Kyle is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

Pitts, for whom the Falcons placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this year, is set to earn $15.045 million in 2026 should the two parties not reach an extension agreement. They have the inside track on those negotiations, but only have until July to put ink to paper. After that, he will be locked into that one-year deal.

This is not the first time that a Pitts trade has been discussed this offseason. We highlighted another instance from Matt Breer of Sports Illustrated back on March 4th.

The on-field performance from Pitts was outstanding in 2025, and the often-maligned tight end made his first All-Pro team after finishing second among tight ends with 928 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He was also second in receptions (88) among tight ends, finishing inside the top-10 among all players league-wide.

His role expanded in the latter half of the season after an injury to Drake London, but that is also an area of concern. More than half (53%) of his yards came over those seven games, while four of his five touchdowns came in that span. For better context, Pitts’ average yards per game jumped from 43.4 in the first 10 games to 70.6 after the London injury.

With Stefanski in the mix at Flowery Branch, Pitts is one of the players with the most to gain. The former Browns coach is well known for his affinity for the position, and the Falcons will have three viable options to deploy on the field simultaneously. Charlie Woerner joins Pitts as the only returning player at the position, but the Falcons also added Austin Hooper in free agency.

The depth at the position is thin, but the draft should also provide some viable replacements for Pitts that would not run them a top-five cost. Should they get the proper return, a deal could be in the mix for them later this offseason.

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