Atlanta Falcons Get a Brutal Injury Update on Michael Penix Jr.
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to snap a four-game losing streak in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Carolina Panthers are in town, and the Falcons will try to avenge a 30-point loss from Week 3 and avoid a season sweep by their division rivals.
Unfortunately, they may have to do it without their starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.
Penix left the game after taking a hit on the team’s first possession of the second half. He appeared to grab his left knee after taking the contact, the same knee that he picked up a bone bruise in during the team’s Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The second-year quarterback had been playing very well in this game. He led the Falcons' offense to 21 first-half points and a lead at the time he left the game. Penix completed 13-of-16 passes (81.3%) for 175 yards before his injury.
Drake London and Darnell Mooney were his favorite targets on the day. London had six receptions for 113 yards, while Mooney had five for 34. They showed some of the explosive offense that fans were hoping to see on a more regular basis in the first half of this game.
Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins took over under center for the Falcons. His first possession ended with a punt.
This will be the third time this season that he has taken snaps in place of Penix. The last time out, Cousins completed 21-of-31 passes for 173 yards in the Falcons’ brutal 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Fans will be hoping this time will bring better results.
This story will be updated.