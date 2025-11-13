Falcons Rookie Emerging as Defensive Cornerstone
The Atlanta Falcons may still be figuring things out, like winning football games, but Jalon Walker’s presence, energy and leadership have already started to reshape this Atlanta defense. A defense that was 31st in sacks last year currently has 29 through nine games, with Walker third on the team with four, despite missing two games and both Morris and Ulbrich see the rookie’s future as bright.
Over the last two games, the defender has recorded 11 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup up and recovered a fumble. He received the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award for his standout performance against the New England Patriots with a two-sack performance.
Head coach Raheem Morris was excited about Walker’s play during Wednesday’s presser.
“Fired up about how he’s [Walker] been playing. I hate that the young man hasn’t been getting the wins with the way he’s been playing.” Morris said.
Walker has put together two very impressive games in a row, but Atlanta managed to win neither of them. However, the losses have not disheartened the rookie.
“I don’t just play to participate, I play to win,” Walker told the media after Sunday’s loss. “The playoffs are still in sight for me. We still got to keep our foot on the gas.”
Walker was a part of the 2022 Georgia team that went undefeated and won the National Championship. He knows what it means to win, and he’s doing everything in his power to try and help Atlanta win. Walker is currently second amongst all rookies in pass rush win percentage, at 13.0%. He is sixth in total pressures with 15, sixth in quarterback hurries with 12 and tied first in sacks with four, despite playing at least two fewer games than everyone above him.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had high praise for the rookie, saying his demeanor is already that of a veteran player.
“He feels like a 10-year vet,” Ulbrich said. What’s more impressive has been his leadership and the way the rookie carries himself. Ulbrich doesn’t think it will be long before Walker is a captain of this defense, a sentiment that Morris agrees with.
“He’s [Walker] turning into that we leader we thought he could be when we drafted him,” Morris said, calling his leadership “authentic”.
The Falcons drafted linebacker Jalon Walker 15th overall out of the University of Georgia in the 2025 NFL Draft. After missing a few weeks with a groin injury, Walker returned to the lineup in Week 9, and over the last two weeks, the rookie has shown exactly why he warranted an early first-round selection.