Atlanta Falcons Showing Interest in Massive Defensive Prospect

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have some interest in standout Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks. The massive interior player is reportedly coming to Flowery Branch on a top-30 visit, and could be an outstanding option for them in the second round.

Banks is one of the biggest prospects in this draft class, coming in at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and arms stretching 35”. For his size, the defender has some stunning athletic traits, highlighted by a 5.04 forty and a 32" vertical – that he did on a broken foot.

“It happened the night before when I was practicing my starts,” Banks said at his pro day in March about his injury. “It popped. I kept running, kept doing my starts.”

He assumed the pop was just a muscle injury, but it flared up after he ran his second 40 at the NFL Combine, and he sat out for the remainder of the time in Indianapolis. It turned out that he is dealing with an injury (fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot, with an 8-12 week recovery timeline). The fracture was not a full break, but a “crack” on the side of the bone.

He had surgery in early March to replace the plate, but it is worth noting that this is the same injury he struggled with last season.

“I don't think that it undercuts my value. I don't think that it did anything detrimental to my draft stock,” he explained. “I don't really think too much about that, you know what I mean? I'm staying grounded. It happened. My story's already written. I'm kind of just taking it day by day. You know what I mean? Wherever I land, that's where I'm supposed to land. So I'm not too bothered by it."

The injury may be enough to drop him out of the first round, but not past a team like the Falcons. Atlanta is hungry for defensive interior players, and Banks would be an instant upgrade to their unit next season.

His short-area quickness is matched only by his power and size. Banks’ traits make him a very interesting player.

Banks was a five-year college player, splitting time between the Louisville Cardinals (2021-22) and Gators (2023-25). He was limited to just three games last season, but was outstanding in Gainesville over his first two years. The defender had 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks over 24 games.

“Somebody who is gonna go out there and dominate every single play. Give it his all,” Banks said about what his future team will get with him. “Go in there, work, put his head down, and do what he's got to do. Be a sponge, and hang around the vets and mean, pick up everything that I can so I can be productive. So that we can go win a Super Bowl.”

Despite the recent foot injury, Banks’ size, quickness, and power make him a potential day two pick. For the Falcons, he could compete immediately at defensive tackle, bolstering a front that struggled against the run in 2025.

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