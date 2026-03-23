The Falcons' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Atlanta Falcons have been very busy during free agency, but they still have some needs that need to be addressed. New general Ian Cunningham has said it was important for this team to find value and build depth for its roster, something that was sorely lacking in 2025.

“We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor,” he said. “We added depth pieces, but also players who have starting experience that can start [for the Falcons], and have shown that they’re able to start in this league.”

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While he has been diligently working on achieving those goals, there is one important thing that must be addressed – either in free agency or in the NFL Draft, and that is the running back position.

The Falcons still need to replace Tyler Allgeier.

He set the franchise’s rookie rushing record in 2022, but the Falcons opted to target Bijan Robinson the next offseason. The move has since paid off in a major way for them, but it did relegate Allgeier to the role of second running back.

In the time since, Allgeier has been a go-to option for the Falcons as a short-yardage back, but his contributions did not stop there. Looking back at his numbers over the last three years, he has piled on 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry), and no fumbles. Allgeier is also a capable receiver, catching 45 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons will be hard-pressed to find any better options than the willing and able Allgeier, but they have to replace his 150 carries next season. Preventing wear and tear on Robinson will be crucial, so adding some depth to this position is important.

Atlanta currently has Nate Carter and Carlos Washington (who is signed on a futures contract), but neither of them has much NFL experience. Washington has just two games of experience, but all of his snaps have come on special teams. Carter, meanwhile, won the job last offseason and appeared in seven games. Like Washington, most of his snaps came on special teams, but he did run for 60 yards on nine carries.

The Falcons will have about $15 million in effective cap space, but they still need to be able to afford their rookie class (~$6 million barring any trades) and any additional camp signings this summer. So, the potential for additional spending is going to be limited.

Fortunately, there are going to be some viable options for them on the free agency market. Should they choose the draft, there are plenty of options there, as well. No matter how it comes, the Falcons owe it to themselves to replace the departed Allgeier and protect Robinson in the process.

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