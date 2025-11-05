Atlanta Falcons Surprise with Shock Release of Veteran
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy week ahead of their transatlantic flight in Week 10 to play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin. The moves culminated with the surprising release of defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham.
Their activity began on Tuesday with their decision to sign former Washington Commanders Kicker Zane Gonzalez and release former mid-season acquisition Parker Romo. The team’s second kicker to join the roster missed a critical extra point in what became the difference in a one-point game against the Patriots last Sunday.
In a rather shocking development, the Falcons did not decide to release one to acquire the other. Instead, in an effort to provide some depth along the offensive line, they signed offensive lineman Andrew Steuber on Tuesday to fill the vacated spot that Romo left behind following his release.
The Falcons lost both All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom to a “lower body injury” and left guard Matthew Bergeron to an ankle injury. Head coach Raheem Morris expressed some confidence that Lindstrom may be available this week, but that Bergeron is unlikely to play in Germany.
With Storm Norton potentially suffering a setback that could prolong his absence (or cut him out of the equation entirely), Steuber will provide an immediate option if the Falcons need to get creative. He was previously with the club, on their practice squad, in 2024.
That left the Falcons in a difficult spot trying to determine who they should release to make their acquisition of Gonzalez official. They officially announced on Wednesday that Graham was to be the roster casualty.
Graham had struggled with some injuries in the early parts of the season, missing the first several weeks while he was on the injured reserve. He has since appeared in two games for the Falcons, picking up four tackles and one tackle for a loss. Against New England, Graham was considered a healthy scratch.
Graham, a former fifth-round pick from Texas, was expected to give the Falcons more flexibility and size along their front, but that did not come to fruition.
The Falcons will now have five defensive linemen on their active roster with David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorohoro, Zach Harrison, and Sam Roberts. Kentavius Street is the only defensive lineman on their practice squad, and it remains to be seen if they will bring Graham back in this role or if he will look to sign elsewhere.
Kickoff in Berlin is set for 9:30 at Olympiastadion as part of the NFL’s multi-year commitment to hosting games in Germany.