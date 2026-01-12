Atlanta Falcons to Tease New Uniforms On Social Media

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons will be getting the uniform reset that fans have been clamoring for. The digital teams teased the announcement that will be coming in April of 2026 with a video posted on social media on Monday morning.

Fortunately for the fans in the city, the uniforms with the ‘ATL’ on the front and their rather bland look will soon be a thing of the past, similar to the forgettable gradient jerseys that have been retired since 2023.

Atlanta has been utilizing their most recent uniform design since the franchise unveiled those in 2020, but fans never seemed to take to them. That design was the first major overhaul for the franchise since 2003, which came just two years after Arthur Blank purchased the team in 2001.

The team’s alternate uniforms have been publicly celebrated whenever they are played in, and the team seems to perform that much better when they put those red helmets on. Since 2009, the Falcons have been 16-3 when they don those popular helmets, with several wins coming dramatically.

This announcement culminates what has been an exceedingly busy week. In the closing hours of Sunday night, they terminated both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. On Monday, they announced that they would be restructuring the organization, starting with a newly found ‘president of football’ – a role that will now officially be held by former MVP quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Ryan is set to be announced with his new title on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m., but his movements are already well underway. Several coaches have now been interviewed by the franchise, and there is a clear frontrunner for the post of general manager.

The search for the next generation of leadership of the Falcons will begin right away, and they confirmed that ZRG Partners and Sportsology Group will assist with the searches. An updated list of head coach candidates that the Falcons have contacted can be found here .

After this newest announcement, it is clear that the team will be virtually unrecognizable, both on the field, in the booth, and on the sidelines. It really will be a complete reset for the Falcons in 2026, and hopefully, this new look will be on display in the postseason this time next year.