Bijan Robinson Nearing Rare NFL Milestone vs. Saints
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons have a special running back in Bijan Robinson. That is not the hottest take you will read today, but Sunday’s Week 12 matchup with provide fans with another reason why.
According to NFL Communications, the Falcons’ elite running back has the chance to join some of the league’s most prolific players.
Against the Carolina Panthers last week, Robinson had 143 scrimmage yards (104 rushing yards, 39 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns. That performance brings his total yardage for the season up to 1,289, and his career yardage to 4,639 (the most in the NFL since he joined the league in 2023).
If he were to reach three catches and 111 total yards (he averages 128.9 per game) against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Robinson can become just the fifth player in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and 1,400 scrimmage yards in each of his first three career seasons. He would join Matt Forte, Justin Jefferson, Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, and Herschel Walker.
He would also do it with as many as six games remaining in the season.
If he were to do it this week, it would also get Robinson to another threshold among the NFL’s greatest skill players.
Robinson has 24 career games with at least 100 scrimmage yards coming into Sunday, and he could become just the sixth running back under the age of 24 all-time with at least 25 games with 100-or-more scrimmage yards. He would join a distinguished group of players that includes Pro Football Hall of Famers Edgerrin James (32 games) and Emmitt Smith (25), as well as Ezekiel Elliott (29), Clinton Portis (28), and Christian McCaffrey (25).
At the highest, Robinson could push up to second on the list if he were to reach 100 yards of offense in each of the Falcons’ final seven games. A remarkable feat for the Falcons’ elite running back.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
The back has widely been regarded as one of the league’s best skill players, and Falcons’ offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been repeatedly amazed with what he’s seen from Robinson over his two years in Atlanta.
“I mean, it's almost like at this point you just, I don't want to say expect it, but he's just [incredible],” Robinson said about his running back on Wednesday. “The plays that he's making down in and down out. Like in terms of ranking, I mean, the Bills one sticks out just because the speed that he hit it, obviously, was a well-executed play. But breaking that tackle, that would probably be the top one. He had a great one against these guys last year in New Orleans, 30-plus-yard gain. Again, broke a tackle, got free, but shoot that one’s definitely up there.”
Now the running back has another chance of making some NFL history.