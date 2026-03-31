CBS 3-Round Mock Draft Lands Falcons A Pair of Dynamic Defenders

Despite a glaring lack of picks, the Atlanta Falcons figure to be a very interesting team in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The franchise will be a bit hamstrung in terms of capital. The Falcons will just carry five total draft picks, but none in the first or fifth rounds, currently including 2-48, 3-79, 4-122 (via Philly), 6-215 (via Philly), and 7-231. New general manager Ian Cunningham has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“Smart, tough, physical. We're going to build through the trenches. If you look at all those teams, that's the philosophy. ‘Draft, develop and retain,’ that's going to be our philosophy here, too,” Ian Cunningham said. “You can't have enough draft picks. We did that in Baltimore. You want to retain your own. So that's what we're going to do. Those are common themes that they both had, so we'll bring that here as well.”

Cunningham has also been adamant that he will pursue the ‘best player available’ when it comes time for him to submit his draft card.

The Falcons will be a very interesting team to watch, not because of their picks, but because of their new management and wide array of possible needs. At this point in the process, the Falcons could go just about any different direction with their day-two selections.

With the NFL Draft just about three weeks away, the mock drafts and speculation surrounding the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason are nearing fever pitch. As we creep closer and closer, Ryan Wilson from CBS Sports took his shot at predicting how this selection could unfold with his three-round mock.

The Falcons have just two of the Draft’s first 100 selections, but they addressed two defensive depth positions with Wilson’s predictions, with some of those “tough and physical” players that Cunningham mentioned.

2:48 – South Carolina Cornerback Brandon Cisse

Brandon Cisse could be an elite tandem pairing for A.J. Terrell Jr. in the coming years | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While it may not be as pressing as the need on the defensive line or at wide receiver, the Falcons still need a cornerback. Mike Hughes is under contract for one more season, but he struggled in 2025 – both with some lackluster play and with injuries.

Brandon Cisse is an explosive and physical athlete and offers a lot of upside at the NFL level. His 41” vertical and 10’11” broad jump were both fourth among cornerbacks, and he also ran a 4.40-second forty at his pro day (would have tied for the third fastest time at the Combine). Cisse has good length and is a willing tackler, albeit a bit inconsistent (14.4% missed tackle rate).

In his one season with the Gamecocks, Cisse finished with 27 combined tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended, and one interception. His catch-rate allowed (47.4%) was among the lowest in the SEC last season.

3:79 – Pittsburgh Linebacker Kyle Louis

Kyle Louis would offer a fantastic athletic fit for Jeff Ulbrich's defense | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With their second pick, Wilson has the Falcons taking Kyle Louis. The linebacker does not have prototypical size, but he has plenty of speed and athleticism that could mesh nicely into Jeff Ubrich’s attack-minded defensive scheme. He is also solid in coverage, meaning he and Divine Deablo would be able to lean on one another against the pass.

Louis has been productive on the field, accounting for 24 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 sacks in the past two seasons. A strong showing at the NFL Combine last month backed up his performance on the field. The linebacker posted a 4.53-second forty, an explosive 39.5” vertical jump, and a broad jump of 10’9”.

The Falcons lost linebacker Kaden Elliss in free agency this offseason and replaced him with Christian Harris (plus the expected return of Troy Andersen from injury). There is a thought that Louis may not drop this far, but he would be a tremendous value selection for them if he did.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!