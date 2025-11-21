ESPN Reveals Atlanta Falcons Biggest Need, Free Agent to Watch, but We Disagree
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is two months away from finishing his fifth year with the team. At 3-7, it looks like it will be the fifth consecutive losing season for the Falcons, and while they're in a better place than when he took over in January of 2021, they're not in a good spot.
ESPN recently ran a column discussing every team's biggest need heading into the offseason, and the fact that NFL analyst Aaron Schatz cheated and picked two, while we would pick two others, with neither of us mentioning the quarterback problem, is an indictment of this team.
Schatz wrote that tight end and defensive line were the Falcons' biggest needs going into the offseason, and he brought some convincing stats to back up his position.
"Tight end and defensive line," wrote Schatz on ESPN. "It's time for the Falcons to decide what to do with Kyle Pitts Sr. in the long run, as his rookie contract comes to an end. Meanwhile, the Falcons are second in DVOA against the pass but 27th against the run; they are 31st in stuffing running backs for a loss or no gain."
The Falcons' run defense has definitely suffered in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, the Colts ran for a franchise worst 323 yards to help Atlanta's poor metrics against the run.
However, the Falcons cut Ta'Quon Graham earlier that week, left LaCale London off the game day roster, and lost Sam Roberts in the first series. Through poor planning and some bad luck, they were shorthanded.
But the Falcons drafted three defensive tackles in 2024, including Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro, who are getting their first real action in 2025 after taking what amounted to a redshirt season last year. Zach Harrison has been really good, and London and Roberts have been solid role players.
David Onyemata is a free agent after this season, but the Falcons have several good, young players on the defensive line. Do they have enough? No. No one ever has enough, but it's not the most pressing need.
Neither is tight end.
Falcons beat writer Marc Raimondi listed Pitts as the free agent to watch for the Falcons. While also not a premium position, the real free agent to watch is linebacker Kaden Elliss. While Pitts has been serviceable this season, Elliss has arguably been the defense's MVP.
"He has not fulfilled the potential many thought he had coming out of college, nor has he duplicated his 1,000-yard rookie season," Raimondi wrote of Pitts. "But he has been solid in 2025, with the sixth-most receptions (47) and 10th-most receiving yards (434) among tight ends. Will that be enough to justify a franchise tag or extension? Probably not, as the team has many other needs. Pitts said in training camp that he planned on waiting until after the season to sort out his future."
To be fair, Pitts' cap number of $10.9 million ranks No. 11 among tight ends, but there definitely wasn't any rookie contract value for him, and he's unlikely to get a multi-year deal from anyone in free agency that moves him up a tier in guaranteed money.
Raimondi agrees with us. Tight end isn't one of the Falcons' biggest needs. Defensive line, especially a space-eating nose guard, is certainly a big need for Atlanta.
But not bigger than wide receiver or cornerback.
WR Looks Dire against New Orleans
The Falcons went into this season with Drake London, Darnell Mooney knocking on the door of 1,000 yards, and Ray-Ray McCloud coming off a career year. London is set to miss his second game with an injury, Mooney has 224 yards through 10 games, and McCloud had 64 yards before he was cut.
Look back at who quarterback Kirk Cousins had as targets in his start against the Miami Dolphins and you see Mooney, who has 16 catches on 42 targets, David Sills V, who had 13 catches in four NFL seasons prior to this year, and KhaDarel Hodge, a special teams ace whose career high in seven previous seasons was 14 catches in 2023.
Cousins had 111 passing yards through three-plus quarters as the Dolphins built a 34-3 lead.
Bad news. London is out against the Saints this week, and those are the same targets Cousins will have on Sunday in New Orleans.
Mooney won't be back. The Falcons will save $7.5 million on the salary cap when they cut him this offseason. Atlanta isn't in desperate need of a wide receiver; they're in desperate need of two wide receivers this offseason.
Corner has been Ignored Too Long
A.J. Terrell was the last cornerback the Falcons took on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft. That was 2020.
It shows. The week after the Falcons gave up a franchise record rushing, Bryce Young set a Carolina Panthers record for passing.
Dee Alford and Natrone Brooks have played way too many snaps this season. A.J. Terrell is still just 27 years old, and Mike Hughes is a good third option. He turns 29 in February. Atlanta spent a fourth-round pick on Billy Bowman Jr., and he's been good when healthy, but the Falcons need more help in the secondary... much more.
Holes All Over the Roster
Four different answers for Atlanta Falcons' biggest need, and we didn't even touch on how the defense has regressed since losing linebacker Divine Deablo. What if the Falcons lose Elliss in the offseason?
How about right tackle? Kaleb McGary was a liability in pass protection before a season-ending knee injury. He turns 31 in February, and left tackle Jake Matthews turns 34 the same month.
Michael Penix Jr. is out at least nine months according to multiple reports. However, that doesn't mean he's bedridden until August. If his recovery follows a normal timetable, he'll be able to participate in some offseason work and hopefully recovered in August.
If he doesn't recover in time, or worse, doesn't really recover at all because of his injury history, quarterback jumps to the top of this list. But that won't be until 2027.
Until then, the Falcons have a lot of needs heading into the offseason, and there's no guarantee who will be trying to fill them.