Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Snubbed From Top-5 of Recent RB Rankings

Despite being considered one of the top players on offense overall in 2025, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson wasn’t top-five worthy in the eyes of a former NFL veteran.

Former NFL interior defender Breiden Fehoko took to X on Tuesday to share his running back rankings, and he left Bijan Robinson just outside of his top five, placing the Falcons star at No. 6. Robinson trailed James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley in the ranking

Top 10 Running backs in the NFL for 2026



1. Cook

2. Gibbs

3. Taylor

4. Cmac

5. Saquon

6. Bijan

7. Achane

8. Breece

9. King Henry

10. Chase Brown — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) April 7, 2026

After his stellar 2025 campaign, Robinson has a far stronger case to be considered the best running back in the NFL than he does to be left outside the top five.

He led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage, finishing more than 170 yards ahead of second-place Christian McCaffrey. The total was the highest by any player over the past six seasons and narrowly surpassed Saquon Barkley’s 2024 campaign by 15 yards.

Robinson also led the NFL in games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage, accomplishing the feat seven times during the regular season. No other player even reached five such games, with Puka Nacua finishing second with four performances of 150 or more yards from scrimmage.

Robinson may have been the most versatile running back in the NFL last season. He was the only player in the league to rank in the top five in both rushing yards and receiving yards among running backs, finishing with 1,478 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and 820 receiving yards (second among running backs).

He was the only back in the league last season to have not one but two games with 170 or more rushing yards, amassing 170 in a Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and exploding for 195 against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. He had four games with 140 or more rushing yards.

Bijan Robinson also produced two of the three longest runs in the NFL last season. His 93-yard touchdown score against the Rams was the longest of the year, with no other player recording a 90-yard run all season. His 81-yard score against the Bills was the third longest of the season, trailing only his own 93-yard score and Johnathan Taylor’s 83-yard score, which ironically came against the Falcons in Week 10.

Not to mention, he also led the NFL in total missed tackles forced, and by a massive margin. Robinson forced 112 missed tackles, while no other player in the league even reached 90. Second place belonged to Jahmyr Gibbs, who recorded 86missed tackles forced on the season.

Robinson’s dominant production also earned him significant league recognition as he finished fourth in voting for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award. Based on his production and impact last season, it’s difficult to argue he belongs anywhere outside the top tier of running backs in the NFL.