Falcons Lock Down RB Room With Addition of Former Indianapolis Colt

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have added more security in the running back room with their signing of Tyler Goodson. Atlanta made the news official via a social media post on Thursday afternoon. The specifics of his contract are not yet public.

The Falcons have added more running back depth behind Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. https://t.co/DEXlViUgsp — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) March 26, 2026

The running back is originally from Suwannee in metro Atlanta and a graduate of North Gwinnett High School. He was a three-star recruit and went to Iowa. As a Hawkeye, Goodson accounted for 3,116 yards from scrimmage (4.8 yards per carry in his career) and 19 total touchdowns. He was named to a pair of All-Big Ten teams (first-team in 2020 and third-team in 2021).

Goodson, 25, has since played four seasons in the NFL, mostly on practice squads and in reserve roles. He signed on with the Green Bay Packers after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he did not appear in a game.

In 2023, Goodson joined the Indianapolis Colts as a member of their practice squad. He was activated several times that season and eventually elevated to the active roster in December. He finished that season with six appearances (one start), 19 touches for 121 total yards. After that season, Goodson locked down a spot on their roster and remained with the Colts through the next two seasons.

He did not make another start, but he has appeared in 33 total games over those three seasons in Indianapolis. Goodson has accounted for 54 total carries for 264 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 19 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Goodson will join a full running back room in Atlanta. Earlier this week, the Falcons signed Brian Robinson Jr. to a one-year deal as a direct replacement of the departed Tyler Allgeier. The former San Francisco 49er will be the favorite to take on the second-team duties behind All-Pro Bijan Robinson.

Behind those two, Goodson will be competing with Nate Carter and Carlos Washington (who is signed on a futures contract).

Neither player has much NFL experience. Washington has appeared in two career games, but all of his snaps came on special teams. Carter, meanwhile, won the third running back job last summer during training camp and appeared in seven games. Like Washington, though, most of his snaps came on special teams. He did run for 60 yards on nine carries.

Now, the Falcons have locked in their backup running back and addressed a critical area of need for the 2026 season.

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