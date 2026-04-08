Falcons Looking to Manufacture Draft Capital With Limited Picks

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are in the business of acquiring more draft capital.

As it currently stands, the franchise will be a bit hamstrung this spring. The Falcons will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. Barring any additional trades, the regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-122 (via Philadelphia Eagles), 6-215 (via Philadelphia Eagles), and 7-231.

The Falcons may enter this draft short on selections, but Ian Cunningham’s long-term plan suggests that situation will not define Atlanta’s future roster-building approach. The new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“For us, it's one of those things where we have to go into this thinking we only have five picks. That's worst case,” Cunningham explained, via the Falcons media team . “If we come out of it with just five picks, we come out of it with just five picks. We are already looking at different ways to potentially manufacture some more. But if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out.”

The Falcons will not have many options, but trading back in the draft or moving current players on expiring deals could be options for them.

But this is not the first time that Cunningham has addressed the team’s glaring lack of picks. He outlined how important he feels the draft is for team building back in February, and it appears nothing has changed.

“That's the hand that we were dealt,” Cunningham said about his lack of capital, “but we are going to try to figure out ways moving forward to create more opportunities, more swings at the plate moving forward.”

His strategy is born out of several years of rising through the Ravens and Eagles organizations. After nine cumulative years with Howie Roseman and Eric DeCosta, those championship-winning general managers shaped how he expects to build his team. Now, he will look to do the same for the Falcons organization, which has been starved for success since 2017.

He said in February that he wants a “ smart, tough, physical " football team, and the best path for him is the draft. In free agency, he has opted for a substance-over-flash strategy to “ raise the floor ” for his team next season.

As for this year, Cunningham said he likes the depth of this draft class.

“The cool thing is, each year there are always a few position groups that are deeper than others,” he said. “As it sits right now, I don't think the draft is particularly top-heavy. We are trying to find where that sweet spot may be in this upcoming draft.”

Unfortunately, barring any meaningful trades over the next several weeks, the Falcons may not be able to capitalize on that depth in 2026. But the Falcons are unlikely to find themselves in this situation again. He assured his staff back in February that they would regularly have more swings in the draft.

Whether through trades or future drafts, Cunningham made clear Atlanta does not plan to remain short on opportunities for long.