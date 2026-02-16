Falcons Set to Add Impressive Young College Assistant Coach to Staff

The Atlanta Falcons are set to add former Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Jordan Reid to their coaching staff, according to a Sunday morning report from ON3’s Pete Nakos. Reid. He served as a wide receiver coach with Wisconsin and will be an assistant quarterback coach in Atlanta.

Reid played wide receiver at Ohio from 2013 to 2016, finishing his career with 1,667 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He grabbed a team-high six touchdowns in 2016 and helped lead the Bobcats to a MAC Championship Game.

From 2017 to 2018, he served as an offensive quality control coach and an offensive analyst for two seasons at Wake Forest. In 2019, he returned to his alma mater for a brief stint as a graduate assistant.

Reid joined Western Michigan University in 2022, and he would go on to spend three seasons with the program. During his first season, WMU’s Kenneth Womac led the MAC with 76 catches and racked up 691 yards and a score, a season that led to a First Team All-MAC honors.

Reid served as the team’s WR coach for his last two seasons with the team. He joined the Badgers’ coaching staff in January of 2025 as an assistant receivers coach.

Now, a little over a year later, the 34-year-old is headed to the NFL, a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native.

Atlanta heads into the 2026 season with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Veteran Kirk Cousins is expected to be cut ahead of the new league year, with the Falcons reworking his deal in January, making it easier for both parties to cut ties.

Michael Penix Jr. partially tore his ACL in a Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He would miss the remainder of the season. However, Penix has expressed over the last few weeks that he expects to be ready by Week 1.

Controversy surrounded Penix’s relationship with the coaching staff last season after the second-year quarterback told reporters that he had no one to lean on internally. The comment quickly gained traction, though former head coach Raheem Morris clarified that he had been fully supportive of his young signal caller.

However, Morris is no longer at the helm in Atlanta. Now, under two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, the Falcons are reshaping the structure around their quarterback room.

By adding a rising assistant like Reid, Stefanski and co are reinforcing a clear priority: ensuring Penix and the rest of Atlanta’s quarterbacks have the support system necessary to succeed.

