The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone, and the Atlanta Falcons had their best opportunity to evaluate the top talent for the upcoming NFL Draft.

With several needs, the Falcons will need to be judicious in their approach this offseason, unless they plan on somehow acquiring more – a stated goal for new general manager Ian Cunningham.

“There’s a chance we may end up with just five, but I hope that that’s not the case,” Cunningham said in Indianapolis. “I shared with our scouting staff last week, this is the last time we’re ever going to have five picks. I love picks. That’s going to be part of our philosophy.”

Atlanta currently holds picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231. They will not have a first-round selection after trading that pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the rights to select James Pearce Jr., and they will not pick in the fifth round after trading that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the rights to draft Xavier Watts.

The Falcons could always make trades for swings at the plate, but assuming they don’t, Falcons OnSi took a swing at how the draft could unfold.

Who Atlanta Falcons Land in Post-Combine Mock Draft

2-48 – GERMIE BERNARD, WR, ALABAMA

At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, Germie Bernard has great size with some plus-athleticism for a second wide receiver opposite Drake London. He was a teammate of Michael Penix Jr. in Washington and had some glowing comments about his former quarterback this week .

After transferring to Alabama to continue playing for Kalen DeBoer, he recorded 114 receptions for 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over his two years in Tuscaloosa. Bernard flashed some speed at the Combine, showcasing a 4.48 forty and a class-best 6.71s three-cone time. He was also very efficient in his drill work, showcasing some upside.

3-79 – JAKE SLAUGHTER, C, FLORIDA

The Falcons could be in the market for a new center, and sources told Josh Kendall of The Athletic that team brass has been spending a lot of time with Jake Slaughter. He is a two-time team captain with decent size for the interior position (6-foot-4, 303 pounds), but lots of SEC experience (33 starts). He received AP All-SEC First Team honors in 2024 and 2025.

Atlanta has Ryan Neuzil rostered, but they could save $2.18 million if he is released ahead of the final year of his deal. The former UDFA started all 17 games last year and 29 over the last three years, but former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford departed this offseason in favor of Bill Callahan.

4-114 – SAM ROUSH, TE, STANFORD

Tight end took a diminished role in this updated draft after the Falcons put the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Sr. last week. Other positions were able to take a larger role, but Sam Roush in the fourth round was too interesting a prospect to pass up. He could immediately come in and make an impact as an in-line tight end, potentially replacing Charlie Woerner if the Falcons choose to move on from him as a cost-cutting move.

Roush flashed some fantastic athletic traits this week, running a 4.70-second 40, jumping 38.5 inches in the vertical, and clearing 10-foot-6 in the broad jump, but his arms came in a little short. He could still be considered a plug-and-play guy as a physical run-blocker, with room to develop as a pass-catcher.

6-196 – ZXAVIAN HARRIS, DL, MISSISSIPPI

The Falcons need some big-bodied defensive linemen, and Zxavian Harris has that in spades. At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, Harris is one of the largest people in this draft class. The defender is unlikely to drop this far this spring, but he was here for us, so it would have been silly not to take advantage of the spectacular value.

Harris is a versatile defender who can play everywhere along the defensive line. He could eventually develop into a strong player for the Falcons' defensive line rotation, which needs additional depth.

7-231 – TAYLEN GREEN, QB, ARKANSAS

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green had an outstanding NFL Combine performance. He flashed wide receiver speed with an official time of 4.36 seconds, which was impressive by itself. Green took it further with a 43.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 11-feet-2 (all three are Combine records for quarterbacks since at least 2003, besting Anthony Richardson).

The athletic traits drew attention from scouts, but the quarterback still has some growth to do before he can be considered a future franchise quarterback. He was a four-year starter in college (splitting time between Boise State and Arkansas), with 9,662 yards and 59 touchdowns. Green also ran for 2,405 yards and 35 touchdowns.