Falcons Ulbrich Emphasizes High Ceiling of Two Key Rookie Defenders

The Atlanta Falcons currently have the rookie leader in sacks, James Pearce Jr., with eight, and interceptions, Xavier Watts, with three. While the pair have been great this season, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich thinks the best is yet to come for both rookies.

Not only does Pearce lead all rookies in sacks, but he has also set the Atlanta Falcons franchise record for sacks by a first-year defender, breaking the old record of 7.0 held by Mike Pitts in 1983, and he did it with three games to spare.

Not only that, but Pearce has now recorded a sack in six straight games, which is tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie pass rusher in NFL history. The only player with a longer streak is Javon Kearse, who reached the feat in eight consecutive games.

With Pearce putting himself in all-time company, Ulbrich acknowledged it’s been a historic season for the rookie, but that he’s still only scratching the surface.

“There’s still so much more out there for him,” he said on Wednesday. “Goodness gracious, there’s so much meat left on the bone.”

The Falcons traded their 2026 first-round pick to get back into the first round and select Pearce 26th overall, a decision that grew skepticism from many analysts. So far, Pearce’s play on the field has silenced much of the doubt, emerging as one of, if not the best, rookie defenders in the NFL this season. If Ulbrich is to be believed, he’s far from reaching his ceiling.

Not to mention, the Falcons received a third-round pick as part of the draft-day deal to acquire Perce, a pick that transformed into safety Xavier Watts. Watts has been another bright spot for Atlanta’s defense, putting together a stellar rookie season of his own and, in Ulbrich’s view, is another player whose best football is still ahead of him.

Watts is only the second rookie in the NFL since 2017 to have 60 or more tackles and three or more interceptions in their first season. He won the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month award for his play in September.

“The beauty of X [Xavier Watts] is he doesn’t, and I’m getting to know him as we go here, but he feels like a guy that will never be satisfied, is just going to keep pushing to get better. That’s dangerous.” Ulbrich said earlier this season.

Watts has certainly been improving as the season progresses. The rookie has allowed just 26 yards total in his last three games combined.

“At this point, shoot, they got to stop throwing at [Xavier Watts], they can start throwing at me,” Former All-Pro safety Jessie Bates said in October.

With James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts, the Falcons have found two rookies who are not only anchoring their defense but leading all their first-year counterparts as well. Pearce has already etched his name into the franchise record books, while Watts continues to emerge as a reliable playmaker in the secondary.

If Ulbrich’s evaluations are any indication, the most encouraging part about the rookies isn’t what they have already accomplished, but what lies ahead.

