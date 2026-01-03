Four Burning Questions For Falcons and Saints in Week 18

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their season finale in Week 18, with the New Orleans Saints coming to town. Neither team will be playing beyond this weekend, but there are still plenty of implications for the division race and future scheduling.

On top of that, the Falcons can finish their otherwise disappointing season on a high note, having won four games in a row for the first time since 2019. A win here would also be an opportunity to sweep the Saints for the first time since 2016.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

What are the key things to watch for heading into the final game of the season? See below for the burning questions facing these bitter rivals in Week 18.

WHICH STREAK HOLDS UP?

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Both the Falcons (three games) and Saints (four games) enter this game on their longest winning streaks of the season, but in very different mindsets. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has his team overachieving based on expectations, while the Falcons have largely underachieved this season.

Streak or no streak, both of these rivals will want this game. For the Falcons, a four-game streak might help save the jobs of Raheem Morris and other front office personnel. For the Saints, it would be an emphatic end to a successful first season for a rookie head coach and quarterback pairing.

In addition to sweeping the series for the first time in almost a decade (2016), the Falcons also hold an ever-so-slight edge in the all-time series (57-56). Atlanta will not want to concede that on Sunday.

WILL TYLER SHOUGH KEEP ROLLING?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Kellen Moore’s rookie season was already mentioned, but the rookie quarterback has also had a strong first season in New Orleans. Tyler Shough has found a new gear over this four-game streak, throwing for 264.3 yards per game (71.1% completion), four touchdowns, and just one interception.

Shough has skyrocketed up Offensive Rookie of the Year boards with his performance as of late, and he will look to cement his status against the Falcons. The rookie will be without two of his most important weapons on Sunday, with wide receiver Chris Olave (lung) and running back Alvin Kamara set to miss this game.

Look for Juwan Johnson to take on a larger role for the Saints in this game. The tight end has had an outstanding season (74 receptions, 828 yards, and three touchdowns), but he is the only option with more than 103 yards receiving. The Saints’ other six guys are all either injured or no longer with the team.

Against a streaking Falcons pass rush, plus a pass defense that is 11th in the NFL in yards allowed and fresh off a three-interception game against Matthew Stafford, Shough will face his toughest task to date. When looking at the teams he feasted on during this stretch and the notable players he will be without, it is fair to question whether his stretch of dominance could come to an end in Atlanta.

CAN THE FALCONS REACH HISTORICAL MILESTONES?

Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons have several records that they can chase down this Sunday, with Bijan Robinson 255 yards away from eclipsing the NFL record for scrimmage yards in a season, while the pass rush is three sacks away from the franchise record (55).

Robinson would be considered exceedingly unlikely to reach Chris Johnson’s all-time mark, but the back’s standard output (140.9 yards from scrimmage per game) would get him to No. 3 on that record board. If he matches what he did on Monday Night Football, then he may force voters to reconsider their Offensive Player of the Year considerations.

On the other hand, the Falcons’ pass rush has a tremendous opportunity to reach the franchise mark against a rookie quarterback that they sacked five times the first time they met up. If the offense can find some success and force Tyler Shough into passing situations, the pass rush could eclipse this mark on Sunday.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

WILL THE SAINTS BE ABLE TO CONTAIN BIJAN ROBINSON?

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

We mentioned the history that Robinson is chasing in this game, and the Saints will be sure to key up on the elite running back in this game. Their rush defense lends a favorable edge to the Falcons (23rd in rush defense), and he will look to replicate his 5.0 yards per carry that he had the first time these two teams played.

With the Falcons’ passing attack facing a few injury questions at pass catcher , they may look to keep Robinson involved through the air. Robinson’s 810 receiving yards are second in the NFL, only behind Christian McCaffrey’s 890.

By air or ground, the Falcons will lean on the running back, looking to reap the first All-Pro nod of his career.