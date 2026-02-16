Four Falcons Free Agents Ranked in PFF’s Top 50

Pro Football Focus ranked every free agent in the NFL, over 300 players, and four current members of the Atlanta Falcons cracked their top 50.

One of Atlanta’s most important free agent decisions this offseason hinges on what the team decides to do regarding Kyle Pitts, who was not extended last season with the Falcons, instead deciding to pick up his fifth-year option.

The tight end is ranked as PFF’s 24th-best free agent on the market, and the first Atlanta Falcon on the list. He is the highest-ranked free agent at his position.

Pitts is coming off a season in which he earned Second Team All-Pro. He finished with career highs in receptions (88), touchdowns (five) and his 929 receiving yards led the team.

PFF projection for Pitts is a three-year contract worth roughly $48 million with $30 million guaranteed. Pitts has expressed interest in staying with the Falcons, and with new head coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm, the tight end position figures to be a major focal point of this offense in 2026.

If Atlanta can’t get a long-term deal done, the franchise tag is also an option, costing just under $16 million per year.

Six spots under Pitts is running back Tyler Allgeier. He is coming off a season where he saw a career high of eight rushing touchdowns, which is double his previous high of four.

In 2025, Allgeier set the NFL record for most carries without a single career fumble (676).

Tyler Allgeier just completed his fourth season with the Falcons. In that span, he logged 676 carries with zero fumbles. He never fumbled once. https://t.co/31G8C971hY — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) January 4, 2026

PFF projects Allgeier’s contract to be a two-year deal worth $18 million with $5 million guaranteed. It is unfortunate, but Allgeier likely won’t be back with the team next season. Having two good running backs is a luxury that the Falcons can’t afford.

The next Falcon on the list is interior defender David Onyemata. He finished the season with 62 total tackles (29 solo, 33 assisted), one sack and 11 run stuffs.

PFF’s projection for Onyemata’s contract is a one-year, $3.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed. The Falcons need help stopping the run, so Onyemata could return, although, due to his age, it seems unlikely.

The final Falcon in PFF’s top 50 is edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, who comes in at No.49. He finished the season with 36 total tackles (17 solo, 19 assisted), two sacks, defended one pass and had five run stuffs.

Ebiketie’s two sacks are the lowest mark he’s had since entering the league in 2022, which is surprising with the Falcons having a franchise high of 57 sacks last year.

PFF projects the pass rusher to get a two-year $16 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed. Despite the low sack numbers, Ebiketie had a 16.8% pass rush win rate, and with the events that have transpired with James Pearce Jr. as of late, the Falcons will need all the pass-rushing help they can get. Ebiketie will likely be on the team heading into 2026.

Surprisingly, Kaden Elliss was not among PFF’s top 50 free agents. In fact, he’s not even in their top 75, coming in at No. 82. Ludicrous, when he’s one of the best pass rushing line backers in the entire NFL, and arguably Atlanta’s most important free agent this offseason.

With four Atlanta Falcons cracking PFF’s top 50 free agents, the new regime has some decisions to make.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI