Who are the Atlanta Falcons Set to Become Free Agents In 2026?
FLOWERY BRANCH – The 2025 NFL season has officially come to an end, and the Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of their offseason preparations. Aside from the scouting, which is already well underway, the new-look front office has some extension decisions to make with its own roster before looking at making any additions.
The first major date to know is March 3rd at 4:00 p.m. ET, the deadline to use the franchise or transition tag on a player. Kyle Pitts Sr. is the only likely candidate for a tag, and his earnings would be around $16 million for the 2026 season.
The second date to know is March 9th to the 11th, the early negotiation period ahead of free agency. Teams can engage in conversations with agents of the 2026 unrestricted free agents. At 4:00 p.m. ET on March 11th, the new league year begins, and teams will be ‘officially’ allowed to sign free agents or execute trades for the 2026 season.
There will be plenty of discussion about the additions the Falcons will make during this period, but the retentions they choose to make could prove just as significant. They have 19 impending unrestricted free agents, five restricted free agents, and four exclusive rights free agents. Look here for more information on what these different types of free agents are.
(NOTE – All contract numbers are pulled from Spotrac.)
ATLANTA FALCONS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
TE Kyle Pitts – $8.22 million (previous AAV) | $10.83 million (market value AAV)
Edge Arnold Ebiketie – $2.2 million | $9.01 million
Edge Leonard Floyd – $10 million | $8.9 million
ILB Kaden Elliss – $7.16 million | $8.89 million
DL David Onyemata – $11.66 million | $8.57 million
RB Tyler Allgeier – $998,474 | $1.84 million
OL Elijah Wilkinson – $1.42 million | $1.78 million
P Bradley Pinion – $2.88 million
ILB Troy Andersen – $1.52 million
DB Dee Alford – $1.5 million
TE Feleipe Franks – $1.44 million
LB DeAngelo Malone – $1.3 million
LB/S Ronnie Harrison – $1.25 million
QB Easton Stick – $1.17 million
Edge Khalid Kareem – $1.17 million
K Zane Gonzalez – $1.17 million
DL Kentavius Street – $1.17 million
ILB Josh Woods – $1.17 million
TE Teagan Quitoriano – $1.1 million
ATLANTA FALCONS RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
WR David Sills V – $1.1 million
DL Sam Roberts – $1.1 million
C Jovaughn Gwyn – $1.03 million
DL LaCale London – $960,000
WR Malik Heath – $901,333
ATLANTA FALCONS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
DL Elijah Garcia – $1.03 million
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – $960,000
DB Natrone Brooks – $877,500
QB Emory Jones – $840,000
