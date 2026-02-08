Who are the Atlanta Falcons Set to Become Free Agents In 2026?

FLOWERY BRANCH – The 2025 NFL season has officially come to an end, and the Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of their offseason preparations. Aside from the scouting, which is already well underway, the new-look front office has some extension decisions to make with its own roster before looking at making any additions.

The first major date to know is March 3rd at 4:00 p.m. ET, the deadline to use the franchise or transition tag on a player. Kyle Pitts Sr. is the only likely candidate for a tag, and his earnings would be around $16 million for the 2026 season.

The second date to know is March 9th to the 11th, the early negotiation period ahead of free agency. Teams can engage in conversations with agents of the 2026 unrestricted free agents. At 4:00 p.m. ET on March 11th, the new league year begins, and teams will be ‘officially’ allowed to sign free agents or execute trades for the 2026 season.

There will be plenty of discussion about the additions the Falcons will make during this period, but the retentions they choose to make could prove just as significant. They have 19 impending unrestricted free agents, five restricted free agents, and four exclusive rights free agents. Look here for more information on what these different types of free agents are.

ATLANTA FALCONS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Kyle Pitts – $8.22 million (previous AAV) | $10.83 million (market value AAV)

Edge Arnold Ebiketie – $2.2 million | $9.01 million

Edge Leonard Floyd – $10 million | $8.9 million

ILB Kaden Elliss – $7.16 million | $8.89 million

DL David Onyemata – $11.66 million | $8.57 million

RB Tyler Allgeier – $998,474 | $1.84 million

OL Elijah Wilkinson – $1.42 million | $1.78 million

P Bradley Pinion – $2.88 million

ILB Troy Andersen – $1.52 million

DB Dee Alford – $1.5 million

TE Feleipe Franks – $1.44 million

LB DeAngelo Malone – $1.3 million

LB/S Ronnie Harrison – $1.25 million

QB Easton Stick – $1.17 million

Edge Khalid Kareem – $1.17 million

K Zane Gonzalez – $1.17 million

DL Kentavius Street – $1.17 million

ILB Josh Woods – $1.17 million

TE Teagan Quitoriano – $1.1 million

ATLANTA FALCONS RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

WR David Sills V – $1.1 million

DL Sam Roberts – $1.1 million

C Jovaughn Gwyn – $1.03 million

DL LaCale London – $960,000

WR Malik Heath – $901,333

ATLANTA FALCONS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

DL Elijah Garcia – $1.03 million

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – $960,000

DB Natrone Brooks – $877,500

QB Emory Jones – $840,000