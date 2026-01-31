Four Linebackers Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Needs

The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in their defense in 2025, and it paid off with a record-setting pass rush. The results that came from that attention last offseason should be all the reason to do it again in 2026.

The defensive unit – despite being littered with rookies, expiring contracts, and key injuries – put forward a strong season. The Falcons finished in the top half of the NFL in total defense and passing defense, while in the top 20 in scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Their performance is why Jeff Ulbrich was retained with the new coaching staff under Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Atlanta has a young core of players that could stand to use some additional reinforcements this offseason. If this group can continue to improve, they could morph into a reliable unit that the franchise can lean on in the years to come.

It is exactly why the Falcons would be wise to continue investing in their front seven.

Look no further than what the teams in the postseason have to deploy. The Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, and Texans all featured waves of pass rushers and stout rush defenses. Eight of the top 10 scoring defenses made the playoffs, while the Seahawks (No. 1) and the Patriots (No. 4) reached the Super Bowl. Nine of the top 13 rush defenses made the playoffs.

At the second level, their looming decision on linebacker Kaden Elliss will play a large role in this investment. If they choose to let him walk, they will need to match an off-ball linebacker alongside Divine Deablo. Regardless, the Falcons would be wise to invest in their depth at this position after the issues that emerged when Deablo missed four games.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

The adage of ‘defense wins championships’ rings true, and the Falcons should continue to put time and effort into building theirs into one of the NFL's elite units. They can do that with more investment in free agency.

See below for some potential options they could have in the free agency window (note: all contract information is via Spotrac ).

Linebackers Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Needs

Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Falcons move on from Elliss, Quay Walker could be a solid option to replace him. The Packers declined the fifth-year option on their former first-round pick, and he could be in for a payday. He has an expected AAV of just under $10 million, but at 25, he will be getting multiple years on that deal.

The former Georgia Bulldog has not played a full season since 2022, but has finished with 100+ tackles every year. However, he is not much of a factor in pass defense, and was torched by the Bears in the postseason (seven completions allowed for 105 yards and a touchdown).

Devin Bush

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Devin Bush has logged nearly 100 career games, but is still just 27. The linebacker is coming off a career year for the Browns, with 125 tackles, three interceptions (two touchdowns), two forced fumbles, and two sacks. His AAV sits at about $8.8 million, and could be a good value signing at that price tag.

Leo Chenal

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Leo Chenal has been a rotational player for the Chiefs, playing more than 50% of defensive snaps just once over four years. Despite that, he has been an active contributor to that defense, recording about 60 tackles per season, and with solid pass coverage. At an AAV of $4.6 million, he could be a good option if the Falcons decide to draft a linebacker. He would be a steady rotational player for them at the second level.

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd would qualify as the biggest fish on this list, with an expected AAV of $20 million. The high price tag comes with a very good reason, and he is as complete a linebacker as there can be found in free agency. He had five interceptions last season and is strong in run defense, too. If the Falcons wanted to make a splash and go all in on a defender, he would be that guy.